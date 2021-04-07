Sommer Ray Dripping Wet In Bathrobe For 'Special Occasion'

Sommer Ray is soaking wet in a leopard-print bathrobe to earmark a "special occasion." The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation, recently hitting 26 million followers on Instagram, this week proved why she's also gaining fans over on TikTok, with a video posted for her 10.4 million followers racking up views. Sommer, who tends to update in her teeny bikinis and sportswear from her Sommer Ray's Shop, was going self-care here, but she still offered plenty to look at. Check it out below.