Trending Stories
Celebrities

'Live' Logs Complaints With Kelly Ripa In Tight Top

Celebrities

Bella Thorne Celebrates 3 Million Views Without Pants

Celebrities

Maren Morris Rocks Brown Underwear For 'Snap Back' Denunciation

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Daughter 'Approves' Kitchen Shorts Easter Egg Photo

Celebrities

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Comes Out Swinging After Alleged Sex Tape Released

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bathroom Bikini Bottoms

Britney Spears All Smiles On Skimpy Easter Egg Treadmill Run

Britney Spears smiles at an event
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is repping all Easter egg hunters from her treadmill in a massive surprise filmed by boyfriend Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old pop princess was all smiles as she straddled a treadmill in her home gym two days ago, with the Grammy winner filmed putting a fresh spin on both her equipment and the iconic "It's Britney b-tch" phrase stemming from 2007 hit track "Gimme More." Boyfriend Sam, 27, updated his Instagram over Easter weekend with footage of his super-famous girlfriend, and it was leggy stuff. Check it out below.

Happy Egg Hunting!

Britney Spears car selfie with boyfriend
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Britney makes headlines for addressing the Framing Britney Spears documentary, one the singer has confirmed she hasn't watched, but she did say she was "embarrassed" by how the media portrays her.

With no docu drama and only good-time Easter and couples vibes, the video shared by personal trainer Sam showed Britney looking rock-hard as she kicked off straddling her treadmill, with the blonde then seen picking up speed as she burned off calories with a fast walk.

Keep Scrolling For The Video!

Britney, wearing teeny-tiny plaid pastel shorts and a bright pink sports bra, plus sneakers, was all bouncy ponytail and smiles, with Sam, who was filming in selfie mode and shirtless, saying: "Who is that girl?"

Delivering her famous phrase, Spears replied: "It's Britney b-tch" Happy Easter!" Sam then flexed major bicep muscle as he spoke into the camera, saying: "Happy egg hunting," with a caption saying the same, adding: "Starting the day with a great workout @britneyspears." See more photos after the video!

See More Photos Below!

Britney is fresh from drama that just isn't dying down as cynical users speculate that she wasn't responsible for writing her reaction to Framing Britney Spears. The singer, who updated via a skimpy home dance to Aerosmith's "Crazy" track, had written:

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media … and I still am till this day!!!!" 

More photos below. 

'Cried For Two Weeks'

Britney Spears in a sheer top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Despite confirming not having watched the series exposing her career and the media's portrayal of her, the "Womanizer" hit-maker added:

"I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!!" 

Britney was also photographed on a Starbucks run last month as her first outing since the docu was released by Hulu.

Latest Headlines

Alexa Collins In A 'Maui State Of Mind' For Steamy Bikini Share

April 6, 2021

Almost Half Of Americans Believe Derek Chauvin Is Guilty, Poll Says

April 6, 2021

Nicole Thorne Poses On Tabletop In Bombshell Burgundy Lingerie Set

April 6, 2021

Savanah Chrisley Flaunts Killer Legs With Daddy Admission

April 6, 2021

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bathroom Bikini Bottoms

April 6, 2021

Kelly Clarkson Suffers Technical Malfunction In Peasant Dress

April 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.