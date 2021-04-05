Chanel West Coast Stoned In Bikini On Easter Weekend

Chanel West Coast is getting baked in her bikini over Easter and she's broadcasting it to Instagram. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star, always up for a little bikini action, was all tight body and bronzed skin as she updated for her 3.5 million followers today, with the MTV face enjoying both a sunbathing session in her L.A. home and a little legal weed. Chanel, who benefits from a legal marijuana status in the state of California, was big-time repping the doobies - check it out below.