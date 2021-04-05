Trending Stories
Ryan Seacrest Exposed By Kelly Ripa's Dressing Room Find

Ryan Seacrest close up
RyanSeacrest/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Ryan Seacrest has been left exposed on camera by Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa. The 50-year-old talk show queen was today back on the air with her 45-year-old side-kick, with Monday bringing footage of the blonde poking fun at Ryan and seemingly bringing out what she found in his dressing room. The syndicated talk show, now America's most-watched morning one, updated its Instagram as usual ahead of air-time, with the clip seeing Kelly pulling out something big, pink, and, per her words, the possession of Ryan Seacrest. Check it out below.

Caught Out

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa backstage
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Kelly and Ryan make headlines for having spent one week apart - the end of March brought a giant hoopla as mom of three Kelly took a week off, with Ryan joined by three guest co-hosts including Maria Menounos and Ali Wentworth.

The video today, which did spark complaints that it was a "rerun," showed the famous two-some on set and by the desk, with Kelly seen looking her usual stylish self in a tight long-sleeved dark top and matching ripple-effect long skirt. 

See The Video Below!

Kelly was holding a giant frosting bag, and it looked like she was adamant it wasn't hers. "I was just looking for my frosting bag and I found it in YOUR dressing room," Kelly said. The big joke, seeing Seacrest attempting to deny it, came with no nonsense as Kelly said: 

"Er, yes it is. It says Ryan's Frosting Bag, right here!"

"Tune in now!!" was the message from the series, with comments quickly coming in. See the replies and more photos after the video.

Fans Call Pre-Taped

It's a tough crowd over on the comments with this show. Fans do not seem impressed by footage they claim is repeat stuff. "Why have there been so many repeats?" one user asked. "Pre-taped," another said. Feedback was, however, overwhelmingly positive as Ryan's first guest co-host Maria Menounos made headlines last month, with the 42-year-old deemed to have great "energy" with Ryan. 

Kelly, whose time off was quiet but did include a puppies video for National Puppy Day, has since made headlines for something way bigger. 

Kelly Celebrates Husband's 50th

Kelly Ripa and husband indoors
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly, who married husband Mark Consuelos back in 1996 after the two eloped, is fresh from shouting out her hunky husband's 50th birthday. The Riverdale actor and father to Kelly's kids Lola, Michael, and Joaquin, turned 50 at the end of March, with the run-up to his birthday coming with massive bikini-clad PDAs as both Kelly and Mark shared kissing throwbacks.

"You have been sexy your entire life. There, i said it," Kelly replied to Mark's snaps. Kelly has referred to her marriage as a "marathon." Clearly, she's running it well.

