Ben Shapiro Says There Are 'Serious Problems' With Case Against Derek Chauvin

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro believes that the prosecution's case against Derek Chauvin is flawed.

"There are serious problems with the prosecution case in the Chauvin trial," he tweeted on Monday as the trial began for the week.

"The biggest: the state is fighting its own medical examiner, who ruled (in the only actual medical autopsy report) that Floyd didn't die of asphyxia."

Shapiro's comment was a response to a Star Tribune case that outlined the prosection's decision to question Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker's findings.