Scroll for the action. Kaley, who has largely made headlines of late for the immense success of new HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, proved she can wind up in the news for other reasons. The video showed the actress poolside and shot close up while in shades and wearing a very fun and eye-catching pineapple-print bikini. The blonde was holding a tiny lizard, with fans seeing him quite at home in Kaley's arms.

Kaley quickly shared a fan video, one similarly showing a lizard, but over in the star's garage, it was a different story.