Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Skimpy Bra

Kaley Cuoco smiles at an event
John Sciulli/Getty Images
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco has been getting cupped. The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum has hopped aboard the celebrity trend adored by the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Bieber, with Tuesday stories posted to the sitcom star's Instagram showing the after-effects of her session. Kaley, who has been making headlines for her energetic and often DIY pandemic workouts, is continuing to channel the wellness side of her life, with today seeing her share it with her 6.6 million followers, all bra and no shirt. Check it out below.

Not Her First Time

Scroll for the video. Kaley made 2019 headlines for going down the cupping route as she shouted out her "angel Flory" who performed the treatment on her. Showing how she recovers her muscles after her sweat sessions, The Flight Attendant star posted a photo of her back, one also peeping the interiors of her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion.

The photo showed Kaley snapped from behind and wearing only a skimpy pink-red and thin-strapped sports bra, with her entire back covered in big red splodges from the cupping treatment. 

See The Photo Below!

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Also flaunting her back butterfly tattoo, the girl behind Penny took to her caption, writing: "THANKS AS ALWAYS @TITORAMIREZ78 LOL."

Saying that her legs hurt "all the time" in 2019, Kaley spoke out, saying: "I go a few weeks and I end up not being able to walk," adding: "My body just starts to shut down from complete overuse. If I don't take care of it, I'm going to crumble. You've got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you."

Scroll For Her Jumping Rope!

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley has definitely been making headlines since 2019 on the workout front. The blonde's Canadian quarantine last year, coming as she shot Kevin Hart's new movie, came with bed-delivered jumping squats as she had no gym to hand, with her NYC travels causing a hoopla, too - Kaley jumped rope for 100 seconds in a face mask, winding up slammed for masking up indoors. 

Refusing to tolerate the hate, Kaley clapped back at the mask shamers, stating that her response was "for everyone and their mask comments."

Claps Back At Mask Shamers

A headline-making response saw Cuoco write: "I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others," adding:

"I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing."

More recently, Kaley has been in the news as hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, also featuring 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco, is renewed for a second season. The thriller premiered in November 2020.

