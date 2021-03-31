Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Skimpy Bra

Kaley Cuoco has been getting cupped. The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum has hopped aboard the celebrity trend adored by the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Bieber, with Tuesday stories posted to the sitcom star's Instagram showing the after-effects of her session. Kaley, who has been making headlines for her energetic and often DIY pandemic workouts, is continuing to channel the wellness side of her life, with today seeing her share it with her 6.6 million followers, all bra and no shirt. Check it out below.