NBA Rumors: Heat Could 'Pivot Back' To Kyle Lowry If Victor Oladipo Experiment Fails

The Heat are indeed in a strong position to steal Lowry from the Raptors in the 2021 free agency. Aside from the presence of Butler on their roster, the Heat could also offer the veteran point guard a lucrative deal this offseason.

"The Heat can realistically create about $26 million in space while retaining the restricted free-agent rights to Robinson and Kendrick Nunn, if the salary cap is $112 million as currently projected," O'Connor wrote. "That number falls short of all max contracts for next season—which range from $28 million for players coming off rookie deals to $39 million for players with 10-plus years of experience—but it could be more than enough to entice Lowry."