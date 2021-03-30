NBA Rumors: Heat Could 'Pivot Back' To Kyle Lowry If Victor Oladipo Experiment Fails

The Miami Heat were one of the teams that were heavily linked to Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry this season. However, the 2021 trade deadline passed with Lowry staying in Toronto as the Heat and other interested teams were unable to meet the Raptors' asking price for the veteran floor general. When they failed to acquire Lowry, the Heat decided to go after another two-way player on the trade market - Victor Oladipo, whom they obtained from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2022, according to ESPN.