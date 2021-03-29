Trending Stories
Abigail Ratchford's Barbie-Inspired Lingerie Video Scores 1.1 Million Views On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford wears plunging red lace dress at an event.
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abigail Ratchford sent many of her 9 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Saturday, when she took to the platform to share a mesmerizing lingerie video. The self-proclaimed "queen of curves" spoiled fans as she slipped into a Barbie-inspired outfit and put on a sensuous display while strutting her stuff to the rhythm of Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse's "Valerie."

The tantalizing reel was shot at the RagDoll Pink Palace, L.A.'s famous "vintage Barbie dreamhouse" as advertised on the venue's Instagram account. The prime location and its lavish interiors added a fairytale vibe to the clip, which clocked in over 1.1 million views over the weekend. 

Pretty In Pink

In keeping with the shoot's theme, Abigail paraded her lush curves in a revealing pink set that left little to the imagination. The strappy three-piece number was from luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette, which is known for its provocative designs. It featured a sexy push-up bralette and thick garters that accentuated her thighs. Both pieces were decorated with eye-catching chain details that further drew the eye to her ample assets. 

The set also included cut-out bottoms that closed in the front and a sleek garter belt complete with an O-ring detail that exposed her belly button. The hot look emphasized Abigail's slender waist and gave fans a good look at her chiseled abs. Her toned tummy was also on show thanks to the low-cut waistline, which formed a v-shaped pattern that dipped dangerously below her navel. 

Real-Life Barbie

Abigail was all dolled-up for the shoot, rocking an elegant glam that highlighted her voluptuous lips and beautiful facial features. She wore her long raven tresses styled in voluminous curls that cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized with a chic white manicure, showing off her short nails as she twirled a lock of hair around her finger.

The brunette beauty served up a tantalizing show as she walked about the room, rocking her hips and caressing her body. She flirtatiously licked her lips and beckoned fans with playful come-hither gestures. At one point, she leaned forward and blew the audience a kiss, revealing the full extent of her busty cleavage. 

Watch her seductive performance below!

Fairytale Scenery

As the camera followed Abigail around, fans got a detailed look at the luxurious interior, which was decorated in a sumptuous baroque style. The life-sized dollhouse was packed with massive stuffed toys, colorful clothes racks, luscious pink curtains, and an elegant Victorian armchair by the window. Ornate lampshades and rich rose bouquets completed the décor, which also included coquettish shelves filled with various knickknacks and a wooden rocking horse. 

Abigail has shot at the fabulous location before, as revealed by a quick glance at her Instagram page. Her feed features several photos taken in the gorgeous setting, including a sizzling pic of Abigail and celebrity hairstylist Brandin Palestino inspired by THAT iconic scene in Wolf of Wallstreet. 

Fans Are Hooked

Followers seemed entranced with her latest sultry share, taking to the comments section in large numbers to shower Abigail with love. Many fellow models and celebrities chimed in on the jaw-dropping post as well, including Kindly Myers, Laci Kay Somers, Marie Madoré, Khloë Terae, Zita Vass, Syd Wilder, and Amanda Trivizas. 

"My fav post of you yet. Love the song choice!" said Adam Weitsman.

"Omg YASSS! You look incredible!" raved Selling  Sunset's Christine Quinn, who added a trail of hearts.

"Glamorous Doll... very pretty," a third Instagram user described the look.

"It’s the abs for me," a fourth follower complimented Abigail's fit figure.

