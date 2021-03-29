Abigail Ratchford's Barbie-Inspired Lingerie Video Scores 1.1 Million Views On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford sent many of her 9 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Saturday, when she took to the platform to share a mesmerizing lingerie video. The self-proclaimed "queen of curves" spoiled fans as she slipped into a Barbie-inspired outfit and put on a sensuous display while strutting her stuff to the rhythm of Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse's "Valerie."

The tantalizing reel was shot at the RagDoll Pink Palace, L.A.'s famous "vintage Barbie dreamhouse" as advertised on the venue's Instagram account. The prime location and its lavish interiors added a fairytale vibe to the clip, which clocked in over 1.1 million views over the weekend.