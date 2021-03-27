Jen Psaki Spars With Fox News' Peter Doocy

Per The Hill, Doocy told Psaki that the president had a list of journalists to call on and that all networks but Fox News were allowed to ask questions.

"I’m curious if that is official administration policy," he probed.

“We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we? And do I take questions from you every time I come to the briefing room? Has the president taken questions from you since he came into office, yes or no?" Psaki hit back.

"I’m just curious with this list that he is given," Doocy responded, arguing that the administration is ignoring his network.