Jen Psaki Spars With Fox News' Peter Doocy

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
White House
Damir Mujezinovic

During a press conference on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki sparred with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy over President Joe Biden's alleged refusal to answer questions.

Biden held his first press conference since taking office on Thursday. He answered dozens of questions from members of the media, calling on reporters from virtually all major networks. However, he did not call on Doocy.

Doocy apparently took issue with this and challenged Psaki on Friday, seemingly accusing the Biden administration of snubbing Fox News.

Doocy Confronted Psaki

Per The Hill, Doocy told Psaki that the president had a list of journalists to call on and that all networks but Fox News were allowed to ask questions.

"I’m curious if that is official administration policy," he probed.

“We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we? And do I take questions from you every time I come to the briefing room? Has the president taken questions from you since he came into office, yes or no?" Psaki hit back.

"I’m just curious with this list that he is given," Doocy responded, arguing that the administration is ignoring his network.

Psaki Complimented Doocy's Socks

Psaki insisted that the Biden administration does not have a problem with Fox News and complimented Doocy.

"I’d say that I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about the awesome socks you are wearing today, and have a conversation with you even when we disagree," Psaki said, noting that she will appear on Chris Wallace's Fox News Sunday this week.

"The president has taken your questions and I’m looking forward to doing Fox News Sunday this Sunday for the third time in the last few months," she stated.

Doocy Has Butted Heads With Biden Administration

Doocy has had a number of contentious encounters with Biden administration officials and with Biden himself. 

Notably, he has frequently asked the president to comment on the controversies involving his son, Hunter.

At a December press conference, for instance, Doocy repeatedly asked Biden to comment on the investigations involving his son's laptop and emails.

"Yes, yes, yes! God love you, man! You are a one-horse pony. I promise you, my Justice Department will be totally on its own," Biden hit back as he walked off stage, per The Daily Beast.

Trump Defended Doocy

In an interview on Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the tensions between Fox News and the Biden administration.

As The Inquisitr reported, the former commander-in-chief argued that members of the press are refusing to hold Biden's feet to the fire and criticized his successor for not answering Doocy's questions.

"I noticed Peter Doocy didn’t get to ask a question today. And there could be no difficult questions, and they’re ready to rip the microphone away if somebody did get a little bit testy," Trump said.

