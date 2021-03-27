Jen Psaki Spars With Fox News' Peter Doocy

During a press conference on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki sparred with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy over President Joe Biden's alleged refusal to answer questions.
Biden held his first press conference since taking office on Thursday. He answered dozens of questions from members of the media, calling on reporters from virtually all major networks. However, he did not call on Doocy.
Doocy apparently took issue with this and challenged Psaki on Friday, seemingly accusing the Biden administration of snubbing Fox News.