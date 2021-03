Blond bombshell Alexa Collins stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest steamy share, a double update in which she showcased her flawless figure in a barely-there bikini.

The photos were taken outdoors, and Alexa posed in front of a door with a large glass panel in the middle. The leaves of a lush green plant extended into the frame from the top right corner, but apart from that, her swimwear was the only burst of color in the otherwise neutral space.