Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Involve Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker & Myles Turner

Celebrities

Noah Cyrus Hangs Around A Toilet In Glitter Bikini

Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire DeMar DeRozan For Five Players & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Unbuttoned For Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

Laura Amy Goes Boho-Chic In Knitted Bikini & Fishnet Sarong

Laura Amy rocks chic corset and old jewelry.
Instagram | Laura Amy
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Laura Amy is sharing more pics from her sun-kissed Whitsunday Islands vacation, and her fans are over the moon with her latest share. The Aussie fitness and lingerie model took to Instagram on Thursday, March 25, to drop a gorgeous bikini snap that saw her looking boho-chic in Fashion Nova apparel and reeled in 2,200 likes within just one hour of posting.

Earlier this week, Laura modeled the brand's designs in a bathroom selfie that racked up more than 7,800 likes from her eager audience. In that upload, she wore a stylish leather miniskirt and a super-revealing bikini top made out of ribbed, knitted fabric.  

Fabulous In Knitted Swimwear

The 28-year-old rocked knitted swimwear in her latest update. She slipped into a white two-piece with an elegant crocheted print, displaying her voluptuous figure as she turned her back to the camera. While the fabric was not particularly revealing, the cheeky design allowed viewers to admire Laura's ample curves, making for a titillating look that highlighted all of her best features.

"Gorgeous babe," fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse commented on the photo, which soon racked up 114 messages. 

"You are absolute goals," said another follower, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.
 

Gorgeous In Fishnet

The eye-catching bikini comprised of a halterneck top and cheeky high-waist bottoms that flattered Laura's curvaceous yet supple physique. The top was decorated with a netted overlay, which sported a chic fringed trim draping over her taut midsection.  

Laura paired the set with a coordinating fishnet sarong, which was trimmed with numerous long tassels to match the top. The gauzy number highlighted her toned, rounded backside and elegantly emphasized the high cut of her bikini bottoms. 

The stunner was snapped against a white semi-sheer drape that complemented her bathing suit. She held the drape closed with one hand, posing seductively to show off the eye-popping swimwear. 

Striking A Sultry Pose

The photo captured Laura in mid-profile and saw the brunette beauty putting one leg in front of the other as she raised her knee. She rested her tattooed forearm on her hip bone and glanced over her shoulder with a sultry stare. The ample tassels on her skirt lured the gaze to her shapely thighs, which were widely parted.     

Laura arched her back and cocked her head, allowing her long tresses to spill over her shoulder and down to her hip. Her cascading locks were in juxtaposition with her sinuous physique, calling even more attention to her bodacious curves.

'Vacation Mode'

As The Inquisitr reported, Laura kickstarted "vacation mode" on March 20 with a double bikini update that saw her looking sexy in a scanty Oh Polly swimsuit and matching sarong. Since then, she has been serving up a slew of tantalizing vacation pics, which also included a snap wherein she wore fishnet pants. 

Followers have been very receptive to her posts, each time complimenting the model's holiday outfits and fierce physique.

"You make anything look good," Laura was told today.

"Convincin [sic] me to bounce to Whitsundays," quipped another Instagram user.    

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire DeMar DeRozan For Five Players & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

March 25, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Form Fearsome Foursome Of Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond, LeBron James & Anthony Davis

March 25, 2021

Chanel West Coast Unbuttoned For Pantless 'Ridiculousness'

March 25, 2021

Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

March 25, 2021

Kylie Jenner Highlights Thigh Gap With Pantless Photo Dump

March 24, 2021

Rory McIlroy's Tee Shot Finds Pool As Struggles Mount With Game

March 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.