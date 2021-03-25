Trending Stories
Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

Christina Aguilera close up
ChristinaAguilera/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Christina Aguilera is all untied in high heels from her terrace, both freeing herself from the pressures of life and literally keeping her sweatpants strings untied. The 40-year-old singing superstar made it all bombshell curves for her 7.4 million Instagram followers today, ensuring Hump Day was wow day. The "Stripped" hit-maker's mid-week post was a gorgeous sun-drenched shot taking the Grammy winner in full-length and wowing the fans. Christina was striking a mean gaze, and her on-trend look was rivaling the 20-somethings on Depop.

Looking Hot At 40

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Christina makes headlines for teasing a new album, this year confirming she's "excited" to be back in the studio.

Proving she's more than just a powerhouse voice, the blonde updated with a very Instagrammable shot today, photographed on a chic outdoor terrace amid attractive gray-framed French windows and a plant. Xtina was flaunting her curves in a tighter-than-skin gray and long-sleeved top, going trendy in pale gray sweatpants and open-toe sandals. The peroxide locks were all braids for #2021.

See The Photo Below!

Looking down the lens with a fierce gaze, the "Body" singer delivered her own one, keeping her caption very simple. Aguilera opted out of words, instead throwing out to white heart emoji for a total 100,000+ likes in just one hour.

The post comes as Aguilera, who made Super Bowl LV headlines for heading out to Miami, updates from Florida studios, where a new album is in the works following 2018's "Liberation." The former rival to singer Britney Spears has even been dishing on her precise COVID activies.

Scroll For Her Bathtime Champagne!

Speaking at the end of last year, "The Voice" judged confirmed it's been all beats during her pandemic, telling Apple Music: "I've been in the studio all of quarantine, actually, experiencing new people, new relationships, new writers, COVID-safe, of course."

"There's many different ways to do it. The Zoom sessions are not going to cut it, but, I mean, there's ways of getting tested, and I'm at the convenience of my own home studio," she added.

Keep scrolling for her champagne bubble bath!

Stuns Fans At 40

Christina Aguilera poolside in hat
ChristinaAguilera/Instagram

Aguilera has been embracing her age. The star turned 40 on December 18 of last year, celebrating the big FOUR-OH with a giant tight bodysuit strut to rapper Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" track, also taking a moment to reflect on her age.

“Dear 40,” she wrote. “What a beautiful concept… to not only be “turning” 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40! This ever-present social stigma exists around getting older, but I have ALWAYS embraced it! I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life."

