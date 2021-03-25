Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

Christina Aguilera is all untied in high heels from her terrace, both freeing herself from the pressures of life and literally keeping her sweatpants strings untied. The 40-year-old singing superstar made it all bombshell curves for her 7.4 million Instagram followers today, ensuring Hump Day was wow day. The "Stripped" hit-maker's mid-week post was a gorgeous sun-drenched shot taking the Grammy winner in full-length and wowing the fans. Christina was striking a mean gaze, and her on-trend look was rivaling the 20-somethings on Depop.