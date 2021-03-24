Iggy Azalea Double Trouble In Convenience Store Bikini

Iggy Azalea is hanging around a convenience store in a neon bikini and stripper heels, with a sheer bodysuit not hiding much. The 30-year-old rapper, fresh from announcing her upcoming "Sip It" single, made her Wednesday Instagram update one very eye-catching affair, throwing in the platform's adored grabbing essentials trend while flaunting her killer post-baby curves. Iggy, who dropped 20 pounds after welcoming baby Onyx last year, was looking fierce, and she even included a hot gal pal to make her post double trouble.