Iggy Azalea Double Trouble In Convenience Store Bikini

Iggy Azalea close up
IggyAzalea/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea is hanging around a convenience store in a neon bikini and stripper heels, with a sheer bodysuit not hiding much. The 30-year-old rapper, fresh from announcing her upcoming "Sip It" single, made her Wednesday Instagram update one very eye-catching affair, throwing in the platform's adored grabbing essentials trend while flaunting her killer post-baby curves. Iggy, who dropped 20 pounds after welcoming baby Onyx last year, was looking fierce, and she even included a hot gal pal to make her post double trouble. 

Catching The Eye

Scroll for the photos. They come as Iggy makes a music return following the immense success of 2020's "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" featuring Tinashe. This time around, the Aussie will be collaborating with rapper Tyga.

Throwing out major hip-hop and gen-z vibes in a bold neon look, the Grammy nominee today posted all smiles from a convenience store and joined by PP Cocaine. Iggy, wearing all green, contrasted her girlfriend who was in pink, with the two seen backed by fridges with drinks.

See The Photos!

Iggy Azalea in cocktail dress
IggyAzalea/Instagram

Iggy had gone unusual in a look that likely turned heads. The blonde was all curves in a cupped and bright bikini set with silver jewel details, covering up a little, but not much, in a long-sleeved top and pants set as she also rocked dangerously-high platform heels. The high ponytail was one singer Ariana Grande would likely approve of.

Meanwhile, PP Cocaine was in tiny booty shorts and a cute pink top. "You touch her and we fighting!!! @ppcocaine," Iggy wrote. Scroll for more photos.

Dropped 20 Pounds Without Trying

Iggy, this year making headlines for her bedtime pizza snacking on TikTok, was in the news in November of last year for revealing a pretty big weight drop. Taking to Twitter, the mom of one wrote:

"Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen)," adding:

"I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre baby and counting."

See her baby below!

Stuns After Baby

Iggy never announced her pregnancy, even sparking speculation she was taking a leaf out of 23-year-old Kylie Jenner's book. Azalea gave birth in April, but 2020 ended on a sour note for the star as she split from baby daddy rapper Playboi Carti amid allegations he cheated and abandoned his son over the holidays. Iggy went on a giant Twitter rant as she trashed her baby daddy, with her single status announcement seeing her write: "You lost a Real1." Iggy is raising Onyx solo.

