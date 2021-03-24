Iggy Azalea Double Trouble In Convenience Store Bikini

Scroll for the photos. They come as Iggy makes a music return following the immense success of 2020's "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" featuring Tinashe. This time around, the Aussie will be collaborating with rapper Tyga.

Throwing out major hip-hop and gen-z vibes in a bold neon look, the Grammy nominee today posted all smiles from a convenience store and joined by PP Cocaine. Iggy, wearing all green, contrasted her girlfriend who was in pink, with the two seen backed by fridges with drinks.