Ryan Seacrest Shares Amazing Whipped Coffee Amid 'Live' Shakeup

Ryan Seacrest just proved he could make head barista at Starbucks. The 45-year-old "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" host is currently front-page news for welcoming all the ladies as Kelly Ripa takes time off, with this week seeing the "American Idol" host joined for two days straight by 42-year-old media face Maria Menounous, plus, just today, by new guest co-host Ali Wentworth. Shortly after the syndicated talk show aired on Wednesday, Ryan appeared in an Instagram video, and it was all whipped coffee.