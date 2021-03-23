Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Celtics Only Trading Jaylen Brown For John Collins If Hawks Include Trae Young & DeAndre Hunter In Trade Package

Jaylen Brown blocks Trae Young
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been circulating that the Boston Celtics are active on the trade market, eyeing to improve their frontcourt. The Celtics may have recently added Tristan Thompson in the 2020 free agency but with his current performance, he's clearly not the player that would help them fill the Al Horford-sized hole in their roster. In the past months, the Celtics have already been linked to several quality big men who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.

Hawks' Asking Price For John Collins

John Collins shooting the ball
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

In a recent article, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer revealed that the Celtics are one of the five teams that express significant interest in acquiring Collins from the Hawks before the 2021 trade deadline. The Hawks have been made aware of the Celtics' desire to land the young power forward, but a deal between the two teams isn't expected to come to fruition as Atlanta is reportedly making unreasonable demands.

According to Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Hawks wanted the Celtics to send them Jaylen Brown in the potential deal centered on Collins.

Celtics Willing To Trade Jaylen Brown In One Condition

With the improvements shown by Brown in his game, it's no longer surprising that if he's starting to catch the attention of other teams in the league. However, it's also the reason why a deal involving him is not going to happen before the 2021 trade deadline. As of now, it is highly unlikely that Celtics president of basketball operations and general manager Danny Ainge would trade Brown just to acquire Collins from the Hawks.

As The Athletic noted, the Celtics would only consider sending Brown to Hawks if they would include Trae Young and DeAndre Hunter in the trade package.

Alternative Trade Scenario For Celtics & Hawks

Though the potential deal involving Brown and Young isn't expected to happen, there remains a possibility for the Celtics and the Hawks to complete a trade before the March 25 deadline. However, the alternating trade scenario would still involve one of Boston's core players, Marcus Smart. Weiss thinks that the Hawks may agree to send Collins to Boston for a trade package centered on Smart.

"If it's to get someone like Marcus Smart who fits everything that Atlanta team needs, I think they might be willing to give up that hefty of a price," Weiss said, as quoted by NBC Sports Boston.

Trading Marcus Smart For John Collins Makes Sense For Celtics

The Celtics would definitely think twice before trading Smart, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Collins' caliber. Collins may not be as experienced as Horford, but he would give the Celtics a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, and a legitimate floor-spacer.

If Collins meshes well with Tatum and Brown, it would not only help the Celtics become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season, but it would also allow them to create one of the most promising trios in the league.

