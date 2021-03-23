In a recent article, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer revealed that the Celtics are one of the five teams that express significant interest in acquiring Collins from the Hawks before the 2021 trade deadline. The Hawks have been made aware of the Celtics' desire to land the young power forward, but a deal between the two teams isn't expected to come to fruition as Atlanta is reportedly making unreasonable demands.

According to Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Hawks wanted the Celtics to send them Jaylen Brown in the potential deal centered on Collins.