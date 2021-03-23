Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been circulating that the Boston Celtics are active on the trade market, eyeing to improve their frontcourt. The Celtics may have recently added Tristan Thompson in the 2020 free agency but with his current performance, he's clearly not the player that would help them fill the Al Horford-sized hole in their roster. In the past months, the Celtics have already been linked to several quality big men who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.