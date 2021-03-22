Gymnast Aly Raisman Bends Over For Doggy-Style Splits

Scroll for the photos. If you don't live inside Aly's Instagram, the 2012 "Fierce Five" and 2016 "Final Five" captain is a regular with her adorable dog, one who even made headlines last year for enjoying a doggy date with MCU actor Chris Evans' four-legged friend.

Making sure she included Mylo in all three shots yesterday, Aly updated with gorgeous photos showing her Gold Medal flexibility, seen indoors and amid plants while wearing spandex workout gear that she designed herself. And there was a massive stretch.