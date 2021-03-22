Trending Stories
Gymnast Aly Raisman Bends Over For Doggy-Style Splits

Aly Raisman close up
AlyRaisman/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is going doggy-style in the splits to showcase both her love for blue-eyed boy Mylo and her stunning new collab with clothing brand Aerie. The 26-year-old former athlete might have quit the beam, but she's staying very relevant with her new designs, with both Aly's 2.1 million Instagram  followers and those following the Aerie account getting the new merch. Aly, who regularly includes 2020-acquired pooch Mylo on her Instagram, did just this over the weekend. Check it out below. 

All About Mylo

Scroll for the photos. If you don't live inside Aly's Instagram, the 2012 "Fierce Five" and 2016 "Final Five" captain is a regular with her adorable dog, one who even made headlines last year for enjoying a doggy date with MCU actor Chris Evans' four-legged friend.

Making sure she included Mylo in all three shots yesterday, Aly updated with gorgeous photos showing her Gold Medal flexibility, seen indoors and amid plants while wearing spandex workout gear that she designed herself. And there was a massive stretch.

But Also The Flexibility

Keep scrolling for the snaps. They came with Aly sitting on the floor and wearing super-cute printed leggings and a crop top in contrasting black-on-white, or white-on-black. The clingy fabrics were showing the Boston resident's killer frame, one that's kept in shape with regular Pilates.

Aly, seen in the side splits and leaning over to reach towards her toes, was all ponytail as she kissed Mylo, with the opening shot showing the gymnast hugging her dog in an adorable moment. The caption followed suit.

See More Photos Below!

Aly Raisman stretches and kisses her dog
AlyRaisman/Instagram

Taking to her caption, Aly wrote: "What did I even do before Mylo???" adding a kiss-face emoji.

 The clothing collab, named OFFLINE, has been making headlines, with Aly also revealing that the brand is donating a portion of profits to a good cause.

"This is our third collaboration together that benefits @d2lorg , a non-profit committed to empowering & educating adults to help prevent child sexual abuse, with 15% of all sales from the collection (up to $60K) being donated to D2L," she wrote. See more photos below.

Proud Of Her Work

Aly Raisman in bra and jeans
AlyRaisman/Instagram

Aly, who also fronts retail giant Amazon and plant-based drink Silk Milk, introduced her collection with pride, telling fans: "So excited to launch my second collection with @Aerie 😊 The OFFLINE by Aerie x Aly Raisman line includes a body suit/leotard, skirts (with built in shorts), a dress, sports bras, leggings, biker shorts, dog bandanas & scrunchies. ✨"

Aly continues to update with her self-care, which includes her adorable seedling home gardening and meditation sessions. Both help the star's anxiety and OCD.

