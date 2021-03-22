Gymnast Aly Raisman Bends Over For Doggy-Style Splits

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is going doggy-style in the splits to showcase both her love for blue-eyed boy Mylo and her stunning new collab with clothing brand Aerie. The 26-year-old former athlete might have quit the beam, but she's staying very relevant with her new designs, with both Aly's 2.1 million Instagram followers and those following the Aerie account getting the new merch. Aly, who regularly includes 2020-acquired pooch Mylo on her Instagram, did just this over the weekend. Check it out below.