Olivia Munn Raves Over President Joe Biden's Remarks On The Atlanta Shootings

Actress Olivia Munn spoke with Gayle King on her Sirius radio show on Thursday, March 18, and she took a moment to reference the recent shootings in Atlanta and President Joe Biden's remarks on the heartbreaking situation.

The shooting occurred in the Atlanta area on Tuesday and left eight people dead. The alleged gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was arrested shortly after the multi-site shootings. Six of the victims were identified as Asian women who worked in the three massage parlors targeted by Long, according to People.