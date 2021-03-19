Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast's Sheer Undies Bring Unzipped 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Unbuttoned For Pantless Bulldogs Cheer

Celebrities

Demi Rose Parades Braless In Dress With No Front

Olivia Munn Raves Over President Joe Biden's Remarks On The Atlanta Shootings

Olivia Munn stuns at a public appearance
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre
Celebrities
Stacy Carey

Actress Olivia Munn spoke with Gayle King on her Sirius radio show on Thursday, March 18, and she took a moment to reference the recent shootings in Atlanta and President Joe Biden's remarks on the heartbreaking situation.

The shooting occurred in the Atlanta area on Tuesday and left eight people dead. The alleged gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was arrested shortly after the multi-site shootings. Six of the victims were identified as Asian women who worked in the three massage parlors targeted by Long, according to People.

Biden Is Honoring The Atlanta Shooting Victims

President Joe Biden speaks
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

On Thursday, NPR detailed that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would travel to Atlanta Friday to meet with local leaders in the Asian American community. Biden also ordered flags at all federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff until Monday evening to honor those lost in the Georgia shootings.

In her chat with King, Munn noted that it was powerful to her to learn of Biden's order regarding the flags. The Rook star made it clear she wasn't alone in that.

The Order Led To An Emotional Moment For Munn

Captain Jay Baker, sheriff's spokesman, shares an update
Gettyimages | Megan Varner

Munn detailed that she has an ongoing group chat that includes journalist Lisa Ling, and they talked about Biden's directive. She explained that everybody in the group chat was touched by how Biden responded to the massacre. 

"It was an emotional moment for all of us, and we all took a moment and just cried together," Munn noted.

Earlier in the week, Munn took to Twitter to criticize both the situation and the controversial comments made by the local police chief during a press conference.

Ling's Thoughts Resonated With Munn

Lisa Ling attends an event
Gettyimages | Leon Bennett

During her chat with King, Munn asked if she'd seen the news regarding Biden's flag declaration. She shared part of what Ling had said in their group chat, sentiments that clearly resonated with Munn as well.

"Lisa's like, 'It just means so much to us to have someone at that level say that these eight women, these Asian women, that they matter and that all of the flags across our country will go at half-staff for them,'" Munn explained regarding the chat.

Munn's Previously Advocated For The Asian Community

Munn radiates in a gown on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff

As her fans know, The Newsroom star is Asian on her mother's side. Munn has previously spoken about the issues regarding anti-Asian violence across the United States, Yahoo! detailed, and she's not typically one to mince words. 

"We are being targeted; we are living in a country that is attacking us simply for being us. We need more people to care about us, to amplify this. We need the media to cover it... We have been so invisible for so long," Munn explained in a powerful appearance on MSNBC earlier in the week.

 

Latest Headlines

Chanel West Coast All Curves In Jessica Rabbit Corset

March 19, 2021

Paula Manzanal Stuns In Lace-Up Swimsuit For Gorgeous Tropical Shoot

March 19, 2021

Chloe Saxon Is A Curvy Queen In A Red Matching Set

March 19, 2021

Sommer Ray Opens Wide In Cupped Metallic Bikini

March 19, 2021

President Biden Doing 'Fine' After Repeatedly Falling On Air Force One Steps, Aides Say

March 19, 2021

Christina Milian Shows Off Her Sultry Side In Latest Instagram Share

March 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.