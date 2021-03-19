Britney Spears Twirls To Freedom In Minuscule Pajama Shorts

Britney Spears is spinning around at mind-blowing speeds in zero-gravity pajama shorts for another legendary home dance session - this time, though, the 39-year-old pop princess is doing it with fresh ammo as she fights 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears in court. The "Circus" hit-maker is fresh from filing a fresh bid to remove her father as her appointed conservator, but talk wasn't legal over on the blonde's Instagram on Thursday. Posting for her 28.8 million followers, Britney was all body and it was dance, dance, dance.