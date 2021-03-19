Trending Stories
Britney Spears Twirls To Freedom In Minuscule Pajama Shorts

Britney Spears close up and smiling
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is spinning around at mind-blowing speeds in zero-gravity pajama shorts for another legendary home dance session - this time, though, the 39-year-old pop princess is doing it with fresh ammo as she fights 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears in court. The "Circus" hit-maker is fresh from filing a fresh bid to remove her father as her appointed conservator, but talk wasn't legal over on the blonde's Instagram on Thursday. Posting for her 28.8 million followers, Britney was all body and it was dance, dance, dance.

One Step Closer To Freedom

Britney Spears smiles outdoors in shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Britney's life is scrutinized by The New York Times-released "Framing Britney Spears," with the real-life drama playing out in court as the singer fights her 2008-commenced conservatorship.

Keeping the drama out of it, Britney made it all about her love of dance as she twirled around to music in her living room. Posting from her L.A. home and its cool-marbled floors, the Grammy winner shimmied her killer body to beats, wearing only a minuscule white peasant crop top and likewise tiny shorts. 

See Her Insane Twirling Below!

Britney Spears outdoors in shorts and boots
BritneySpears/Instagram

Starting with easy-going music and lyrical dance moves as she spun around in the pastel-striped shorts, the mom of two then upped the ante with a little Nine Inch Nails, with the industrial band's hit "Closer" playing. Britney lifted up her arms, got provocative, then returned to the lyrical sounds for a wind-down.

Spears, who adores roses and called her photography project "Project Rose" last year, used a single red rose emoji for a caption. The video clocked over half a million views in under an hour. See her stunning bikini body after the dance.

All Smiles Amid Court Battle

Britney Spears smiles in crop top
BritneySpears/InstagramBritneySpears/Instagram

Britney, who has remained quiet on the documentary and her court battle, has been busy talking fashion on her Instagram. A stunning home fashion show-off this week saw Spears say:

"I haven’t even taken you guys into my closet … so DUH … we technically haven’t even met 🤣🙊🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Here’s a little treat for ya 🍬 …. I’ve been watching waaaaay too much Sex In The City and I was inspired to model some of my coats."

See the fashion show after the bikini action.

Fans Praying For Her

Britney Spears in bikini and sweats
BritneySpears/Instagram

Britney, who is now backed by a plethora of celebrities including singer Miley Cyrus and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, is barely able to see an Instagram comment these days that isn't a fan praying for her freedom. 

"BRITNEY PLEASE, WE WANT TO KNOW IF YOU ARE OKAY!! ❤️❤️," one replied. Similar remarks were left as Spears updated today in a crop top and promising that her photos weren't old. "This was yesterday 📸 ... nope not kidding wise asses 😜😜😜😜😜😜 !!!! True f-cking story ... it was yesterday !!!!!!" she wrote.

