March 18, 2021
NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Aaron Gordon For Rodney Hood, Zach Collins & First-Rounder
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon dribbles the ball.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Thanks to the presence of superstar point guard Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers are in the thick of things in the Western Conference, with their 23-16 record good enough for a tie for fifth place with the Denver Nuggets. With C.J. McCollum returning after missing several weeks due to a foot injury, the Blazers’ backcourt has become even stronger. However, their lack of frontcourt depth has frequently been mentioned as the team’s biggest weakness, especially with Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins missing significant time with injuries.

As proposed in a recent trade idea, Portland could address this issue by swinging a trade for Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

Blazers Have Dealt With Multiple Frontcourt Injuries

As explained on Wednesday by NBA Analysis Network, the Blazers' frontcourt has stuck out as a sore spot for some time. Although Enes Kanter has been productive as a fill-in starter at center, Nurkic has missed several games since suffering a broken wrist in mid-January, while Collins' ankle injury has sidelined him since the start of the season.

"With plenty of injuries in their frontcourt and them struggling as a rebounding team, the Blazers could very much look to add another frontcourt option like Aaron Gordon to their roster," the site added.

The Proposed Deal

As proposed by the publication, the Trail Blazers could acquire Gordon for a package featuring Collins, reserve wingman Rodney Hood, and a 2024 first-round pick. 

According to his Basketball-Reference player page, Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game and shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. While he has missed a lot of time due to an ankle injury, he is now listed as day-to-day, meaning he could be back on the court very soon for the Magic. 

Gordon Could Be Missing Piece For The Blazers
Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic is defended by Miami Heat players Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.
Gettyimages | Alex Menendez

As opined by NBA Analysis Network, the Blazers “have the ability to contend” in the Western Conference but might be missing one piece to help them at least gain home-court advantage in this year’s playoffs. Gordon, as noted, could be what Portland needs as he is a versatile player who can help on both ends of the floor and contribute on rebounding — an area where the Blazers are presently 17th in the league’s per-game rankings. This sets him apart from Robert Covington and Carmelo Anthony, who have played well at forward but failed to make an impact on the boards.

The Deal Helps Magic Clear Cap Space

Given Hood's journeyman status and Collins' lack of durability, the Magic could benefit most from the hypothetical trade through the salary-cap space that will be available if it pushes forward. As the outlet explained, such space could give Orlando the financial leverage it needs to sign good players who can complement their top scorer and rebounder, Nikola Vucevic.

Although Hood and Collins were mostly included for salary-matching purposes, NBA Analysis Network added that they could both turn out to be "solid" role players for the Magic.

