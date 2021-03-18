NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Aaron Gordon For Rodney Hood, Zach Collins & First-Rounder

Thanks to the presence of superstar point guard Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers are in the thick of things in the Western Conference, with their 23-16 record good enough for a tie for fifth place with the Denver Nuggets. With C.J. McCollum returning after missing several weeks due to a foot injury, the Blazers’ backcourt has become even stronger. However, their lack of frontcourt depth has frequently been mentioned as the team’s biggest weakness, especially with Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins missing significant time with injuries.

As proposed in a recent trade idea, Portland could address this issue by swinging a trade for Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.