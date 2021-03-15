Trending Stories
March 15, 2021
Kylie Jenner Rolls Down Underwear For 'Something New'
Kylie Jenner in pool bikini
KylieJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner is rolling down her yarn underwear to promise "something new." The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul today slipped out of her promo shoes for 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics brand and into kitten heels to ensure fans spend their dollars at her 2019-founded Kylie Skin company, with a sizzling Instagram post showing the E! star flaunting her killer curves and her merch. Kylie, who topped Forbes' 2020 celebrity earnings list with her $570 million, likely got richer as a result. Check it out below.

Always A Tease
Kylie Jenner in corset and jeans
KylieJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as the entire Kardashian family opts for business as usual in the wake of 40-year-old Kim Kardashian filing for divorce, with Kylie remaining as tight-lipped as the rest of her family. 

Switching from Lip Kits to skincare as she held a pink-packaged bottle of a Kylie Skin product, the mom of one was shot crouching down in see-through pink-netted pants, with the star's already-tiny pink bra rolled down for an extra-skimpy finish. See the video below.

Keep Scrolling For It!
Kylie Jenner indoors in white
KylieJenner/Instagram

Going a little more natural than usual with minimal, sun-kissed makeup and tousled brown curls blowing around her, Kylie pouted and caught the studio lights with her cheekbones, although eyes may well have been further down. The Calabasas-based star shared two videos, plus a caption promising something new.

"Got something new coming soon @kylieskin," Jenner wrote, snagging herself over 1 million likes in just 25 minutes. Quick to leave a like was rising skincare face Angela Simmons. Scroll for the pearl bikini after the video.

See Her Pearl Necklace Bikini!
Kylie Jenner outfoors in pants
KylieJenner/Instagram

Kylie, who is having the last laugh after Forbes last year stripped her of her billionaire status, has kept it simple in her brand's mission statement, writing:

"Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe it’s finally here! Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot." 

Scroll for the bikini action!

Not Just A Pretty Face
Kylie Jenner in bikini with pearls
KylieJenner/Instagram

Jenner, who claims she was financially cut off aged 15 and is now the richest member of her family, has been making headlines for reportedly seeking to expand her empire even further. Trademarks filed for Kylie Baby were front-page news back in 2019, but nothing so far has emerged as the star continues to raise daughter Stormi.

Kylie's video today directly follows photos of her little girl in sneakers and sweats, a post that came with a heart emoji and over 7 million likes left.

