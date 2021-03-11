Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jane Seymour, 70, Shows Off Age-Defying Physique In Blue Swimsuit During Beach Outing

Celebrities

Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In A Tight Mini Dress

Entertainment

Simone Biles Distracts Instagram In Snakeskin Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Timberwolves For Trade Package Centered On D'Angelo Russell

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Opens Wide While Rocking Sexy Lingerie: 'Waitin On Bae'

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Lays On The Beach In A Mismatched Bikini

March 11, 2021
Emily Ratajkowski Announces Birth Of 'Beautiful' First Child
Emily Ratajkowski
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Entertainment
Jordan Alexandra

Emily Ratajkowski, 29, just gave birth. The model announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, March 11, alongside a photo of herself breastfeeding her new bundle of joy. 

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” Ratajkowski captioned the pic.

Emily Ratajkowski Is Married To Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski
Instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

This is the first child forThe Sports Illustrated model and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple was first linked in February 2018, after they were photographed kissing while out with friends." Emily has known Sebastian for years. They were all in a friend group. He wasn’t a stranger,” a source told US Weekly at the time. 

A few weeks after they were first spotted, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in New York. “Sooo, I have a surprise, I got married today," Ratajkowski shared on her Instagram stories following their civil ceremony.

Emily Ratajkowski Talks Awkward Proposal 
Emily Ratajkowski cuddling with her husband.
Instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

In April 2018, while appearing on "The Tonight Show," Ratajkowski opened up on her low-key relationship and how her husband popped the question. "He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City], and he didn’t have a ring so I was like, 'Mmm, nah,'" Ratajkowski said. "And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic."

Emily Ratajkowski Discussed Her Pregnancy In Vogue 
Emily Ratajkowski
Instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Almost three years after tying the knot, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard announced they were expecting their first child! Emily wrote on Instagram, “Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"

In the post, Ratajkowski's linked to her Vogue story where she candidly discussed her pregnancy. "I remembered playing as a child, holding baby dolls and picturing myself with an imagined, future best friend: a smaller version of me," Emily shared, admitting she always wanted to be a mom. And while she didn't confirm the gender, Ratajkowski admitted she's "scared of having a son." 

"I’ve known far too many white men who move through the world unaware of their privilege," she said. 

'We Won't Know The Gender Until Our Child Is 18'
Emily Ratajkowski
Instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Prior to the baby’s birth, the London-born beauty explained she wouldn’t reveal the gender of their baby. "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then,” the 29-year-old explained. 

Congrats to Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Latest Headlines

Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her Curves In A Skimpy Daisy-Print Bikini

March 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Timberwolves For Trade Package Centered On D'Angelo Russell

March 12, 2021

Geraldo Rivera Says He May Run For Senate

March 11, 2021

Cindy Prado Struts Down The Street In A Bold Bikini

March 11, 2021

Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In A Tight Mini Dress

March 11, 2021

Kara Del Toro Is A Bronzed Bombshell In Scandalous One-Piece Swimsuit

March 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.