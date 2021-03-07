Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Tight Booty In 'Bibkini' She Doesn't Remember Buying

Celebrities

Natalie Noel Flaunts Incredible Body In Cut-Out Bathing Suit For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Her Tight Booty In Thong Bikini For Sultry Balcony Snaps

Instagram Models

Bri Teresi Gets Down To Her Knees In Barely There Bikini

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Has 'A Satin Moment' In Skimpy Bralette

March 7, 2021
Hannah Palmer Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini: 'Missing Africa'
Hannah Palmer smiles and raises right hand up beside her face.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

All-American hottie Hannah Palmer is a globe-trotter who has shared some incredible vacation pics with her 1.7 million Instagram followers over the years. When she travels, the Los Angeles-based model usually heads to locations with warm climates, like Cancun and Hawaii. Much to her fans' delight, this means she's often rocking skimpy swimwear in the photos that she uploads to her account. 

Her latest post included a pair of sexy throwback snapshots from one such trip. Her caption seemed to indicate they were taken in Africa.

Why New Bikini Pics From Abroad Could Cause A Backlash
Hannah Palmer poses on a bed in a white bikini.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah wrote that she was "missing Africa." Unfortunately for influencers like herself, the COVID-19 pandemic has made travel difficult, and those who have left the United States over the past year have faced a backlash for doing so. For example, model Charly Jordan made headlines when she took a trip to Rwanda that was disrupted by a false positive COVID test. She later apologized for traveling during the pandemic. 

Luckily, Hannah has taken scores of photos over the past few years, so she probably has plenty of travel-related content to share with her fans that will feel fresh to them. 

Blond Bombshell Against A Blue Backdrop
Hannah Palmer stands sideways in a red off-the-shoulder crop top and blue jeans.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

The location of Hannah's photos wasn't easily identifiable as Africa or anywhere else due to the images' burred backgrounds. However, the out-of-focus expanse of blue behind her made it pretty obvious that she was at the beach. A shoreline covered with dense foliage was also visible in the distance. 

In her first photo, Hannah faced the camera. She had on a string bikini that was mostly crafted out of white ribbed fabric. Its strings were formed from contrasting denim, and the entire garment was trimmed with the blue material. It was finished with metalli hardware.

Putting On A Cheeky Display
Hannah Palmer sits with legs apart in a leopard-print bodysuit with black lace accents.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah's blond hair was styled in loose, windswept waves. She flashed a big smile at the camera as she showed off her tight tummy, curvy hips, and toned thighs. 

In the second pic, she was captured standing in profile. She leaned over and stepped her left leg forward, revealing that her bottoms were a thong. The back showcased her peachy derriere to perfection. 

Hannah finished her pose by turning her head to look at the camera as her golden hair hung down in the air. 

Fans Can't Seem To Get Enough Of Hannah's Smile Or Her Sexy Body
Hannah Palmer wears extra-short cropped white T-shirt and dark blue panties.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah made one more major alteration in her follow-up photo by trading her smile for a more sultry facial expression. 

In the comments section of her post, many of her admirers commented on how much they loved the radiant smile that was missing in her second pic. Others came up with creative ways to describe her overall beauty. 

"That smile is bringing the sunshine," wrote one fan.

"A smile brighter than the sun," read another message.

"Hannah the handful too hot," a third devotee commented. 

"Delicious gorgeous muse," read a fourth message. 

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Planning Big Return To Social Media In Coming Weeks, Adviser Says

March 7, 2021

Sara Orrego Smolders In Booty-Baring Lace Teddy

March 7, 2021

Former Miss Vienna Katharina Mazepa Bares Tight Buns In White Lingerie

March 7, 2021

Angeline Varona Poses On Her Knees In An Itty-Bitty Bikini For Steamy Mirror Selfie

March 7, 2021

Genesis Lopez Flaunts Massive Cleavage In An Outrageously Tiny Tube Top

March 7, 2021

Carrington Durham Stuns Instagram In A Hot Pink Bikini

March 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.