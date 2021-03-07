All-American hottie Hannah Palmer is a globe-trotter who has shared some incredible vacation pics with her 1.7 million Instagram followers over the years. When she travels, the Los Angeles-based model usually heads to locations with warm climates, like Cancun and Hawaii. Much to her fans' delight, this means she's often rocking skimpy swimwear in the photos that she uploads to her account.

Her latest post included a pair of sexy throwback snapshots from one such trip. Her caption seemed to indicate they were taken in Africa.