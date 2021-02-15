‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Maria Elizondo Busts Out Of Red Lace Lingerie Set

Double Shot at Love star Maria Elizondo busted out of her red lace lingerie in a new Instagram upload. However, all fans could focus on was the thirsty comment posted by her former love, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino.

The gorgeous brunette teased her 437,000 followers with the new pic, where she posed in a scarlet-colored undergarment set. Maria showed off a tiny waist and enviable curves.

She wore a uniquely styled bra top in the selfie. It had a red satin ribbon that ran down diagonally down the front of each breast. In the center of her chest, a lace applique lay in the center of her cleavage. It was attached to each of the bra’s cups and both shoulders.

A string bottom connected a front panel of tiny red lace.

Maria’s raven-colored tresses were parted on the side and blown out straight to frame her face.

She sat on a bed draped in a plush white comforter. Her thighs were close together. Maria’s legs hung over the side of the furniture.

Behind the reality television star was a trifold mirror that faced the bed. It had a stunning mirrored back that featured a design of small, diamond shapes.

Shortly after her post, Vinny wrote he should put a ring on it with his co-star, but did not officially propose.

Maria asked the Jersey Shore star if this was their official engagement announcement.

Fans jumped on the bandwagon and continued to push for the duo to make their relationship official. Maria’s followers encouraged Vinny to make a more permanent commitment to the New Jersey native.

“Can you get married already? I love you guys together,” claimed one fan.

“All about this Vinny, get your girl! What are you waiting for?” questioned a second follower.

“Man up son!” said a third Instagram user. “This should have been a done deal already. You two are perfect for one another. Give it a chance.”

“Are you guys spending Valentine’s Day together? Please say yes! I ran to the comments for this!” penned a fourth fan.

Although Vinny and Maria were physically attracted to one another during the first and second seasons of Double Shot at Love, their relationship appeared to stall, despite a deep connection and similar sense of humor.

At the close of the second season of the series, Vinny and Maria chose to go their separate ways and wait to see how their relationship would unfold away from MTV’s ever-present cameras.