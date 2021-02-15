Rowan Blanchard Pulls Down Miniskirt To Reveal ‘Devil’ Panties In The Snow

Rowan rocked a skimpy plaid ensemble.

Rowan Blanchard stunned her 5.3 million Instagram followers over the weekend when she shared a photo of herself baring a lot of skin on a chilly night.

The 19-year-old Snowpiercer star was photographed standing outside on a rooftop covered with snow. She posed in front of a red brick parapet wall that overlooked a city street and the New York City skyline in all its twinkling glory. Her view included the United States’ tallest skyscraper, the One World Trade Center.

Rowan had her back to the city lights. Instead of taking in the scenery, she looked down at the pile of sparkling white snow at her feet. Her toes were adequately protected from the cold substance by a pair of sturdy-looking black cowboy boots.

The former Girl Meets World actress left her toned legs mostly bare. A scanty miniskirt skimmed the tops of her thighs, providing very little coverage. The garment featured a tartan plaid print that looked similar to Burberry’s iconic “Haymarket Check,” which is mostly tan with stripes of red and black.

Rowan rocked a coordinating bandeau top that was slightly cinched in the center of the bust to create a shape that flattered her perky chest. When paired together, the two tiny pieces did a fabulous job of showcasing the edgy fashionista’s flat stomach and tiny waistline.

Rowan was shown yanking the top of her skirt down to reveal her underwear. They were white with ties on the sides, similar to those found on a two-piece string swimsuit. The word “Devil” was printed on the front in bold black letters surrounded by a rectangular red border. The actress tagged the clothing brand 1XBLUE to reveal where she got her cheeky panties.

She completed her outfit with a midnight blue trench coat crafted out of fabric with a slight iridescent sheen. The piece featured plush accents on the cuffs and shoulders. It looked thick enough to provide some protection from the bitter cold. She wore her dark hair partially pulled up in a messy ponytail.

Rowan’s post included a second photo that provided a close-up view of some bling that she added to her look. The Lepidoptera fan wore a silver statement necklace that featured a gem-studded butterfly pendant and strings of multicolored, rough-cut crystals that sparkled in the light. She layered the piece with a bejeweled cross pendant on a delicate silver chain.

The pic also provided a closer look at her flashy manicure. Her long, shimmery nails were covered with tiny pearls.

Rowan’s pics garnered over 220,000 likes and hundreds of messages from her fans. Many of them commented on her snapshot’s snowy setting.

“I just shivered,” wrote one fan.

“Glacier queen,” another message read.

“Damn that should melt the snow!!” a third admirer added.