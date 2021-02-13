Sierra Skye Rocks Semi-Sheer Bra & Miniskirt With Sexy Slit On The Front

Model Sierra Skye took to Instagram to give her online audience a nice look at her fabulous figure Saturday. She rocked an all-black ensemble that included a sheer bra and and a flirty miniskirt that featured a sexy slit on the front.

The popular influencer kept the image safe for the photo-sharing site by covering her nipples, but that did not stop her from flashing plenty of cleavage in the low-cut number. Her ample chest filled out the underwire cups, which had seams across the middle.

Sierra’s skirt wrapped around her slender hips and had a low-rise waist. The sexy item also featured a row of buttons that fastened diagonally down the top. The resulting design gave the skirt a tantalizing slit, of which she took full advantage.

For accessories, Sierra went with a pair of large silver hoop earrings, several sparkly rings and a belly piercing.

The model wore her hair styled in loose waves and sported a pale pink polish on her fingernails.

Sierra faced the camera in the image, which was cropped at the middle of her thighs. She stood next to a blank wall as she smiled while covering her private parts. She flashed a happy smile as she gazed off to one side. With one leg in front of the other, she showcased her bare thigh through the slit in the miniskirt. She also cocked one hip — a pose that highlighted her hourglass shape. Her bronze skin appeared flawless as it glowed in the light.

The post was a big hit among Sierra’s 4.1 million followers, with more than 26,000 of them hitting the heart button in just 45 minutes.

Dozens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Good afternoon Sierra … you are looking phenomenal!!!!!” one admirer wrote.

“Wow girl you’re so beautiful,” chimed in a second fan, adding heart-eye smiley faces to their words.

“Pure perfection right here wow,” a third user declared.

“Definitely one of the sexiest babes on IG IMO,” added a fourth follower, along with several emoji that included a flame and a red heart.

Earlier in the month, Sierra shared a selfie that caught her flaunting her fabulous figure while posing in front of a mirror. She struck a sexy side pose while modeling a vibrant pink and purple tie-dye bikini. The top showed off her cleavage and the bottoms had a cheeky cut. She arched her back and bent one knee to flaunt her impressive assets. She added some bling to her look with a chunky gold necklace and a dainty bracelet.