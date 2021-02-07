Bri Lauren Flaunts Derriere In Bright Pink Thong Bikini

Bri Lauren let it all hang out for a stunning new Instagram snap over the weekend. The gorgeous model hit the beach as she opted for a racy look.

In the sexy pics, Bri looked smoking hot as she opted for a bold pink thong bikini. The two-piece included a black animal-print design. The teeny top featured a scooped neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her muscular biceps and shoulders. A hint of underboob was also spotted.

The matching thong bottoms were pulled up high over her slender hips and clung tightly around her petite waist as they highlighted her perfectly round derriere and toned thighs. Her taut tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

In the first photo, Bri stood thigh-deep in the ocean. She had her back arched and her legs apart. She turned her head to the side and tugged at her hair. The second shot featured the model with her backside facing the camera. Both of her arms were stretched high above her head as she looked upward.

In the background of the shots, a stunning blue sky with white, fluffy clouds were visible. Some large rock formations were also spotted.

In the caption, Bri asked her followers where they would live if they could choose any place in the world. She also geotagged her location as Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Her long, blond hair was pulled back away from her forehead. She had her mane twisted into multiple braids that hung down her back.

Bri’s 625,000-plus followers seemed to approve of the post, clicking the like button more than 4,900 likes within the first day after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 140 remarks.

“What a smoking body,” one follower stated.

“So perfect, so stunning,” another gushed.

“You gorgeous lil doll,” a third comment read.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport racy looks in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking teeny lingerie, sexy bathing suits, skimpy tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bri recently got grabbed the attention of her followers when she sported a black cutout bikini as she posed seductively for the camera. To date, that post has pulled in more than 2,500 likes and over 120 comments.