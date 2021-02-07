Nicole Scherzinger Wears Just A Towel And Pigtails In Sexy Instagram Snap

Nicole Scherzinger is wowing her 4.7 million Instagram followers with a sexy new social media snap. The Masked Singer panelist shared three new photos to her feed on February 6, where she was getting ready to film the hit FOX competition series.

In the pics, Nicole wore her hair up in tight high pigtails. The base of the pigtails was wrapped around with her own hair, giving a seamless and chic look. Her locks cascaded down to her bust in loose waves. The singer also had two small sections of hair on either side of her part that was left out of the pigtails and was slicked by the sides of her face.

Nicole wore just a white towel in the pics while she got ready. The towel had an elastic band around the top, preventing it from falling down. There wasn’t much difference between the three photos, and Nicole only slightly changed up her pose for each of them. She tilted her head to one side while standing in front of a plain white wall. For another image, she held one of her hands behind her head while she flashed a grin to the camera.

In her caption, Nicole said that ponytails have more fun, something she clearly seemed to be having in the pictures.

In just a few hours, the upload brought in over 120,000 likes and 1,100 plus comments. Fans of the Pussycat Dolls leader complimented her fun hairstyle in the comments section, while also discussing her sheer beauty.

“Omg you look so stunning,” one user wrote.

“OMG YOU ARE SOOOOOO BEAUTIFUL,” a second added.

“THAT HAAAAIR. again I’m obsessed and that make up is stunning, love you,” a third admirer commented.

“So ready for the show to be back,” a fourth fan wrote.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included the white heart, heart-eyed smiley face, and flame symbol as her fans said she looked “fire” in the casual sexy look.

This is the second time this week Nicole has posed in a towel on her timeline. On February 4 she snapped some selfies as she held her wrap at her chest. The 42-year-old blew her millions of followers a kiss, while she flashed a whole lot of skin. The brunette beauty noted that she was about to be back filming The Masked Singer, and hyped her fans up.

“Sending kisses your way, everyone! Can’t wait to be back on set today,” she wrote in her caption with the smooch emoji.

The post ended up bringing in over 162,000 likes in 24 hours.