Olivia Mathers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Semi-Sheer White Lingerie

Olivia Mathers gave her 614,000 Instagram followers some Valentine’s Day inspiration this week. The model took to her account on Thursday to show off a racy ensemble fit for the upcoming holiday, driving her fans wild.

The February 4 update included two photos that saw Olivia going scantily clad in a set of sexy intimates from Lounge Underwear that left little to the imagination. She wore a scanty white bra in the double-pic update that showed off plenty of cleavage thanks to its deep neckline. It had underwire-style cups that were made of a semi-sheer material with a gorgeous, embroidered design that drew even further accentuated the busty display.

The Aussie hottie rocked a pair of skimpy panties as well that took her look to the next level. The high-cut garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and long, lean legs exposed for her audience to admire.

It had a high-rise waistband with a flirty scalopped trim that sat right at her navel, while a matching garter belt was fastened just above it helped to accentuate her flat tummy and chiseled abs. A set of long straps hung from its thick band, gazing down her thighs to draw even more attention to her killer curves.

Olivia showed off the skin-baring ensemble inside a seemingly unfurnished room with blank white walls, ensuring that there would be nothing to distract her followers from her phenomenal figure. She stood directly in front of the camera, gazing at it intently as she reached her hand out toward the lens to show off the dainty white flowers that she held in her hand.

Fans were also treated to a close-up view of her ample assets, as the second shot of the upload was zoomed in on her taut midsection.

The eye-popping snaps proved to be incredibly popular with Olivia’s online audience, earning more than 29,000 likes and dozens of comments within 24 hours of going live.

“Omg gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful and amazing,” praised another fan.

“What a dime,” a third follower quipped, adding a set of three flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“You’re a goddess!!!!” added a fourth admirer.

Olivia seems to impress her followers in just about any type of clothing. Earlier this week, she stunned them again by going braless underneath a slinky dress, flaunting major sideboob as she celebrated becoming a homeowner for the first time.