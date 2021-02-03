Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Curves In Black Bikini While Enjoying A Drink

Lucia Javorcekova took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 3, with a smoking-hot snapshot that captured her flashing some skin while enjoying the warm weather outdoors. The Slovakian model rocked a black two-piece swimsuit in the pic, which left her fans stunned.

The skin-baring picture was snapped in a resort. Avid followers know that Lucia enjoys spending time under the sun and getting her tan on. Lately, she has been having the time of her life in Tulum, Mexico.

Lucia was snapped lounging in the pool with her lower body submerged in the water. She stood front and center with her thighs slightly parted. The babe popped her hip to the side as she tugged raised her left hand in the air while her right hand held her beverage. She looked directly into the camera with a big smile on her face. The bright sunlight enveloped her body and gave it a sun-kissed glow.

The blurry background showcased a glimpse of the ocean, the shoreline, some rock formations, and a bent coconut tree. The blue sky filled with clouds was also evident in the shot.

A swipe to the right showed a picture of a quote.

Lucia showcased her tanned complexion in a skimpy bikini, which treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups that were cut so small, they strained against her voluptuous breasts. The plunging neckline exposed her cleavage, and some sideboob was also on display.

She wore matching bikini bottoms, which had high leg cuts that accentuated her lean thighs. The waistline sat a few inches below her navel and showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her taut tummy and abs. Its waistband clung high to her waist down to her hips, accentuating her hourglass frame.

The influencer left her brunette locks loose and wet from swimming. She wore a dark cap backward and let her long tresses fall over her shoulders and down her back. She sported a pair of sunglasses and several bracelets.

Lucia wrote a short caption and added several emoji. She tagged her professional photographer, who is also her boyfriend, in the picture. According to the geotag, she was at the Roc Hotel Tulum.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 56,500 likes and over 300 comments in less than a day of being added. Countless fans and fellow influencers dropped compliments and praise, while other eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

“You’re so beautiful,” a fellow influencer wrote.

“You made me smile,” added another follower.