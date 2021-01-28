Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks Nothing But A Skimpy Thong In Steamy Instagram Share

In her latest Instagram share, brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her 789,000 followers with a double update in which she rocked nothing but a skimpy thong. The photos were taken in what appeared to be a tropical location, and Kelsie stood on an outdoor patio area overlooking a breathtaking body of water that stretched out to the horizon.

The area had a large wooden column to Kelsie’s left, as well as a partial roof that appeared to be covered with some type of straw material, enhancing the exotic vibe of the space.

In the first image, Kelsie had her body angled away from the camera, and balanced on one leg while her other foot lingered near the interior of her knee. She wore a thong that covered barely anything at all, with high-cut sides that stretched over her hips. The bottoms left her peachy posterior on full display, and also showcased her sculpted stems.

Kelsie went topless, and rested one hand on the nearby column while her other was bent, holding a cup of coffee and strategically positioned in a way that blocked any NSFW bits from the photo.

She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings, and her long brunette locks were swept up in a messy bun atop her head. She gazed seductively over her shoulder, making eye contact with the camera as she flaunted her flawless figure.

For the second image, she turned to face the camera, covering up her ample assets with one hand while the other remained on the wooden column. The front view showcased a few details of her bottoms, revealing that they were crafted from a delicate fabric with some intricate detailing. Her bun was slightly lopsided in the image, adding to her casual vibe, and a serious amount of underboob was visible from beneath her forearm.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 12,100 likes as well as 195 comments within five hours of going live.

“Stunning babe!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Omg I thought you were Kendall Jenner for a sec!!” another follower chimed in, comparing Kelsie to the reality television star and model.

“You are perfect,” a third fan commented.

“Omgggg are you for real??? I can’t,” yet another added, including a string of flame emoji in the compliment.

