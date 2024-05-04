Donald Trump Spends Thousands on Hairstyling, Uses 'Huge Pair of Scissors' to Cut His Own Hair

Hair to die for, Donald Trump's obsession with his beautiful silky mane is no secret to the world. However, the curious case of his ever-evolving hairstyles remains a mystery. Thanks to his former aide Stephanie Grisham, who revealed in her tell-all book, the Republican has a "giant pair of scissors" to maintain his tresses.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Grisham provided inside details of the unusual lives of the Trumps. Her book, I'll Take Your Questions Now, reveals the former president's peculiar hair-cutting ritual involving a distinct pair of scissors, which she claimed were big. She wrote, "[He] uses a huge pair of scissors that could probably cut a ribbon at an opening of one of his properties," reported The Washington Post.

The 47-year-old is a former White House press secretary and chief of staff to First Lady Melania. After less than a year on her job under Trump's administration, she stepped down from her role. Grisham previously served as communications director and deputy chief of staff in the East Wing, reported ABC News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsNation (@newsnationnow)

Like Melania's former BFF and advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkloff, Grisham's tell-all also explains chilling details of the Republican's temper tantrums in the Oval Office. She also detailed incidents like the rift between the former first couple to Mr Trump's sexist comments in her new memoir.

Aside from his inflammatory remarks against his political rivals, Trump's hair has been under constant scrutiny and speculations. In a tax report, experts criticized the amount he splurged on maintaining his locks. He spent more than $70,000 on hairstyling during several years of his run on The Apprentice, his reality TV show.

Tax experts said his company, Trump Productions, deducted his hairstyling expenses from its taxable income, which is illegal under any circumstances. Schuyler M. Moore, a tax expert at the law firm Greenberg Glusker in Los Angeles, said, "That would be a crime if it's intentional."

Trump's longtime physician, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, revealed the 77-year-old takes medication for three ailments, including a prostate-related drug to promote hair growth, per The New York Times. Some additional drugs he consumes are antibiotics to control rosacea, a common skin problem, and a statin for elevated blood cholesterol and lipids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Burkett (@cabbiecat)

Dr. Bornstein, who also had shoulder-length hair, took finasteride, a drug that helped maintain them. "He has all his hair," said the physician. "I have all my hair." Unfortunately, Trump's former personal doctor died, reported Politico. He was 73 years old.

The former president even approached the US Department of Energy and proposed to change the water flow standards because he couldn't wash his "beautiful hair properly," per CNN. The plan came days after the Republican candidate publicly ranted about water flow problems.

"You go into a new home, you turn on the faucet; no water comes out," he complained. "You turn on the shower – if you're like me, you can't wash your beautiful hair properly."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 24, 2023. It has since been updated.