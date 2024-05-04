When Salma Hayek Recalled Being Dragged to Her 'Surprise' Wedding: “I Had No Choice”

Salma Hayek once recalled the time that she was literally "dragged" to her own wedding with her husband François-Henri Pinault. She mentioned that she didn't have a choice then and gave a detailed account of her surprise wedding during a cover interview with Glamour on February 8, 2023.

Hayek is one of Hollywood's most stunning and gifted actresses. She has certainly captured the hearts of fans globally with her dynamic acting skills and intense adaptability to diverse roles in different genres.

From acting alongside Antonio Banderas in Mask of Zorro to Grown Ups, and recently appearing alongside a powerhouse cast in Eternals, there seems to be nothing this actress can't do. While the actress has certainly worked hard throughout her life, she credits her sweet hubby for being incredibly supportive of her career.

In an interview with Glamour, Hayek revealed a few details about her wedding day. The actress officially got married in 2009 but with a shocking twist. Hayek had no clue that it was on that very Valentine's Day that she was about to pledge her eternal love to Pinault. Hayek's wedding was a surprise one and was unanimously planned by her friends and family.

Hayek briefly mentioned that she had never actually opened up about the story of her special day with her one true love. She then noted that she had a "phobia for marriage" and hence kept hush-hush about details of her big day. "I didn't even know I was getting married that day," said the actress. Hayek described the wedding as an "intervention" because how her friends had secretly planned a wake-up call against her phobia. Her family had reportedly ganged up on her. "My parents, my brother, were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing,"' confessed Hayek.

Since Hayek seemed afraid of the ceremony, she claimed that her family practically "dragged" her to the courthouse instead to pledge eternity to Pinault. This extraordinary turn of events may have been only the start. Hayek was now to have lunch with her mother-in-law. "My mother-in-law, who’s the most tasteful person when it comes to entertaining, had already been doing the lunch. I had no choice," the actress declared.

At this point, Hayek realized that she had no choice but to proceed with the ceremony within the courthouse regardless of her fears. After a brief confrontation with her fears, the actress ultimately gave in because she had already agreed to marry Pinault. Since then the pair have remained in a happy and blissful marriage.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 24, 2023. It has since been updated.