Alexa Collins Sizzles In Booty-Baring Lingerie For Smoking-Hot Instagram Picture

Alexa Collins took to Instagram on Friday, January 22, to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique and assets. The new photo showed the American model in an ultra-revealing lingerie set.

In the update, Alexa was snapped posing against a white wall. The location was bright and perfect for the photo shoot session. While clad in her scanty underwear, she stood sideways with most of her toned backside shown to the camera. The angle made her perky posterior the main focus of the shot.

The hottie was holding two red roses in her hands and brought her arms closer to her chest. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze and slightly parted lips. The flowers rested on her shoulder, obscuring her chin from view.

Alexa rocked a bright red two-piece lingerie set that was mostly made of lace fabric. From what was visible, the top boasted cups that appeared to strain against her perky breasts. The fully-lined cups covered her buxom curves. The brassiere was held together by narrow straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The length of the piece reached her midriff and had scalloped edges.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms in a thong style. It showcased her round buns and displayed plenty of skin because of the high leg cuts. The waistband clung to her small waist, highlighting her slender hips. Like the top, the undergarment featured scalloped trim along the edges.

For the occasion, the bombshell wore her highlighted blond hair down, parted in the center, and styled in soft curls. She let the long strands hang over her left shoulder and down her back. She ditched the accessories as not to distract her fans from her skimpy intimates.

Alexa paired the snapshot with a short caption. She asked her followers about their date on Valentine’s Day, adding a relevant emoji.

Since going live on her account, the latest share has earned more than 73,400 likes. Additionally, more than 700 social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many told her that she looked beautiful, while others gushed over her cheeky display. Other admirers opted to express their feelings with a string of emoji instead of words.

“You look so hot in this color. It goes with your complexion,” one of her fans commented, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“By far, the most beautiful and sexiest woman on the planet. You are an icon,” wrote another follower.

“Same as every year. I will spend that day alone, but if you are available, I am down for a date,” an admirer added.