Bruna Rangel Lima Holds A Coconut While Flaunting Her Pert Derriere In An Impossibly Small Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima went scantily clad in the most recent photo that was featured on her Instagram page. The model and influencer shared the shot with fans on January 22, and it’s been garnering rave reviews.

The location of the shoot was in Miami, Florida. She appeared in the center of the frame and gave off sexy vibes while rocking a tiny bikini. She stood in front of a huge tree and was surrounded by other greenery. A sliver of the sky could be seen in the corner of the frame, and it looked to be an overcast day. Despite the weather, Bruna still opted to get her tan on.

She stood with her backside toward the camera. Bruna had one foot planted on the ground and she bent the opposite knee, standing like a flamingo. She looked over her shoulder and tucked her chin down while wearing a seductive stare. One of her arms rested at her side, and Bruna held a coconut drink with a straw in her left hand.

Her bikini was bright orange and popped against her bronzed skin. A tag in the post indicated that the swimwear was from Brukinis. The top had tiny cups which teased a peek of sideboob. The back straps hit a few inches below her shoulder blades, tying in a dainty bow. The scanty look allowed her to show off her toned shoulders, arms, and back.

She teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that were equally as revealing. They had thin straps which were tight on Bruna’s hips. The sexy design helped highlight the model’s midsection and hourglass silhouette. The back boasted a thong cut which revealed her pert derriere.

Bruna wore her honey-dyed locks with a middle part and beachy waves which spilled down her shoulders and back.

The model’s audience certainly seemed thrilled with the scorching update. More than 29,000 social media users have double-tapped the post, and over 280 weighed in with comments.

“Ding dong hello beautiful. You are looking as marvelous as ever my dear,” one follower exclaimed alongside a few red hearts.

“You are really very beautiful my love, I adore you,” a second social media user commented.

“Wooow very hot my beloved wife,” a third fan complimented with a single flame.

“I dont think it is possible from you to take a bad picture. You are divine and randiant. Thank you for sharing your love with us,” one more wrote.