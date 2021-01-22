Victoria Beckham Shares A Wild Throwback Snap To Wish Emma Bunton A Happy Birthday

In her latest Instagram update, fashion designer and former pop star Victoria Beckham thrilled her 28.8 million followers with a wild throwback snap in honor of former bandmate Emma Bunton’s birthday. In the picture, the duo held hands as they strutted down a red carpet together. They appeared to be attending the MTV Europe Music Awards in 1997, as the wall with signage behind them spelled out.

Victoria looked glamorous in a barely-there mini dress crafted from a metallic fabric. The garment was strapless, and the neckline showed off a serious amount of cleavage as Victoria’s assets threatened to spill out the top. The look had a simple silhouette, hugging her slender frame before the hem ended just a few inches down her thighs. A small slit on one side revealed even more skin, and her long, lean legs were on full display.

Victoria’s hair was done in a style with some major volume at the roots, and her brunette locks cascaded down her back, with one chunk falling over her shoulder. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of platform heels, and had a huge smile on her face as she walked the carpet with her bandmate.

Emma added a splash of color with her choice of ensemble, also a mini dress that flaunted her fit figure. Her look had thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders, and the garment was crafted from a printed material with polka dots in shades of hot pink, yellow and more, over a printed backdrop. The eye-catching pattern popped against Emma’s pale skin, and the look had a simple silhouette that looked stunning on her fit figure.

Emma wore a bracelet on one wrist and flashed a peace sign as she strutted down the carpet. Her blond locks were pulled back in a ponytail, with bangs framing her stunning features, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of silver platform boots.

Victoria’s followers loved the throwback share, and the post received over 264,600 likes as well as 1,246 comments within 23 hours of going live.

“Awww I miss the 90s,” one fan wrote, loving the retro vibes of the shot.

“Gorgeous,” another added simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“I think I want this fashion back. Might get some baby spice platforms and a mini dress,” a third fan remarked, inspired by the looks in the snap.

“Victoria, your face lights up when you smile. More please,” another follower commented.

