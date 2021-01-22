Courtney Stodden Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini With Kamala Harris’s Face On Her Chest

Courtney Stodden made a political statement with her latest bold bikini choice. The reality star and model proudly showed her support for the new Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, this week when she hit the beach in a bikini with the politician and attorney’s face printed on her chest.

In photos that can be seen via The Mirror and in a new video from The Daily Stardust, which can be seen below via YouTube, Courtney stunned at the coast in Malibu, California, with her boyfriend Chris Sheng.

The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant flaunted her jaw dropping curves in the two-piece, which was made up of an underwired top with thick straps over both shoulders. It had Kamala’s face showing a slight smile on both cups, a mirror image of the same snap, as she flaunted her tanned body.

She paired it with skimpy plain white bottoms that sat low under her pierced navel and proudly showed off her toned legs. Courtney paired the two-piece with a wide-brimmed straw sun hat featuring a white ribbon and wore her blond locks in a chic bob, accessorizing with gold hoop earrings.

Courtney and Chris soaked up the sun as they walked beside the water together. They were also filmed throwing a football back and forth before the latter rubbed sun block on Courtney’s back as she lay on her front.

In another snap, former The Mother/Daughter Experiment star was spotted walking barefoot on the sand solo with a beer in one hand and her phone in the other.

Speaking to The Daily Stardust, Courtney admitted she was “crying” when Kamala was sworn in alongside the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, on January 20.

“Watching this first female Vice being sworn in, like, that was so amazing and moving,” she said when asked about the ceremony, adding that seeing Lady Gaga perform the national anthem was one of her favorite performances.

Chris also gushed over his girlfriend as the paparazzo asked him what he liked most about Courtney.

This isn’t the first time the star has shared her political beliefs via a bikini. In November, Courtney rocked another white two-piece during a trip to the beach as she made her disdain for then-President Donald Trump well known.

She uploaded a snap to Instagram that showed her bending down to tend to her dog with the words “Dump Trump” written over her booty after it emerged that Joe had edged ahead in the 2020 election results.