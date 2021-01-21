WWE News: Controversial Former Superstar Deletes Twitter Following Meltdown During Joe Biden’s Inauguration

As documented by Ringside News, former WWE superstar Val Venis has deleted his Twitter account. The 49-year-old’s decision to leave the social media platform comes after he posted a series of controversial updates, some of which occurred during Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

The article highlighted that Venis took down the account by himself, just in case people were wondering if he’s been banned due to his recent outbursts.

The wrestler was recently suspended from the platform for sharing an image depicting child exploitation, which Venis claimed was taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

He has also been promoting QAnon conspiracy theories and lashing out at celebrities for supporting the new president or condemning Donald Trump, the latter of whom “The Big Valbowski” was a vocal supporter of during the election campaign.

In a separate report, Ringside News pointed out that Venis tweeted about the election being rigged during yesterday’s event. The blowback from his politically-motivated post may have led to him deleting his Twitter.

“Today’s wonderful American Inauguration is a MASSIVE lesson to all American children. LISTEN UP KIDDOS! CRIME PAYS OFF AND PAYS OFF BIG IN AMERICA! BALLOT/VOTING FRAUD COMBINED WITH PEDOPHILIA ARE TWO CRIMES THAT CAN HELP YOU BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE USA AS WELL! LEARN WELL KIDS.”

Venis went on to accuse Biden of being a “pedophile” and said that the politician was “lying through his teeth” as he assumed office. Following that outburst, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed that the “global pedophile elite” were delighted knowing that they’ll be protected with the new Democratic president in charge.

As highlighted by Wrestling Inc, Venis also hit out at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently for supporting Biden. According to “The Big Valbowski,” this was the equivalent of his former colleague selling his soul to Satan.

The 49-year-old also took issue with Arnold Schwarzenegger condemning the Capitol rioters, stating that the Hollywood legend was a traitor for doing so.

It remains to be seen if the former superstar will return to Twitter, though it’s highly possible given that he’s been outspoken lately and has a tendency to call out those whom he has a problem with directly.

As The Inquisitr noted last year, he took to the platform to argue with Sami Zayn after the current WWE star accused Trump of gimmick infringement. Venis said that Zayn was “stupid” and made his real thoughts about his fellow Canadian known. Kevin Owens then got involved and berated Venis.