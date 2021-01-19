Eva Padlock Shows Off Ample Cleavage & Thick Thighs In Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Eva Padlock stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a provocative shot. The model looked incredible in a one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her body.

The brunette bombshell took to social media on Tuesday, January 20, with a snap that showed off her curves. She kept her caption short, just adding an animal print hashtag.

The leopard print swimwear had warm tones that complemented her bronzed skin tone. The bathing suit boasted a scooped neckline and wide-set straps that exposed her smooth décolletage. The thick straps also helped to support her bust, which threatened to spill from their constrained confines. Eva flaunted her ample cleavage and a sliver of sideboob as the swimsuit that clung to her figure.

The swimming costume had high-cut legs, allowing her to put her thick thighs and curvy hips on display. The style also highlighted her petite waist and flat midsection.

Eva styled her hair in an off-center part. She let her raven tresses cascade down her shoulder and back, while a few stray wisps framed her face. She also wore large hoop earrings to complete her ensemble.

The influencer posed indoors in a well-lit spot. The yellow walls were bright and created a sunny backdrop for her animal-inspired look.

Eva modeled the outfit by standing in the corner of the room. She placed her left arm on the wall and angled her hips to the side. She parted her thighs, with her right thigh appearing to be resting on a stool. She then rested her hand on the toned leg.

The social media star tilted her head to the side and looked directly at the lens. Eva narrowed her eyes and pouted her lips for a sultry pose.

The pic sparked a frenzy among those who follow her. In less than six hours, the image has already accumulated over 50,000 likes. Many of her admirers also waxed lyrical in the comments section.

“Wow, what an amazing shot! Very, very hot pose and beautiful figure, honey,” a follower raved.

Another voiced their deepest desires in the comments section.

“Would like to show you my animal side, Eva,” they wrote.

“You are my number one. So sexy, love the bikini,” a fan gushed.

Eva also received at least one marriage proposal.

“Can you be my wife? I promise I don’t bite… too much,” they teased.

Two weeks ago, Eva also wowed her followers with a sexy snap. She wore a red-hot negligee and flashed major cleavage. In her caption, she asked her fans if they were ready for Valentine’s Day.