Celeste Bright Stretches Out In Tiny Pink Bikini For Jaw-Dropping Photos: ‘Switching Up Positions For You’

Celeste Bright is wowing her 737,000 Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping set of new photos. The influencer shared a new upload to her feed on January 15 which contained two separate pictures. In the pics, Celeste sported a barely-there bikini that covered only a tiny portion of her body.

The 26-year-old wore a scanty pink ombre bikini which had hints of orange in the fabric. The ruched panels at her chest were slightly bunched up, which allowed some side boob to peek out. The minuscule swimsuit top had long strings that tied behind her back and stretched across her bustline. Her bottoms were low rise, but had strings that tied high on her waist, and dangled down her sides.

Celeste’s toned torso was on full display in the photo, as was most of her chest, which were both perfectly bronzed from her time in the sun. She stretched out on a woven chaise lunge and slouched slightly as she turned her head to the side and gazed into the camera. She wore her long locks down and in loose waves which landed on her shoulders. Paired with the look was a large gold chain necklace with pearl accents.

There were only slight differences between the two photos the model shared, as she only partially changed how her body was positioned and what direction her head was facing. In the caption of the post, she played coy and said she was “switching up positions” and added two pink heart emoji.

The upload got her followers buzzing and had thousands of likes in just a matter of minutes. The comments section filled up with compliments for the blond, as many fawned over her enviable figure and playful caption.

“So amazing and beautiful!!! I love all your posts,” one fan wrote.

“Ummm hellooo,” another added with several flame emoji.

“You are simply beautiful,” a third admirer added with pink hearts.

“Two really really beautiful pics! You are amazing!” a fourth user commented.

Celeste has been flashing skin all week long as she has been enjoying a work vacation in Tulum, Mexico with several other influencers. Earlier this week she stunned her supporters when she posed completely nude as she stood in a shallow pool. Only the strategic placement of her arms covered her assets as she posed with her back to the camera. She also dazzled in another tiny bikini on January 14, which she paired with a short white coverup that covered her rump.