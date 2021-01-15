‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Grabs Attention In Burgundy Sports Bra & Skintight Black Leggings

Alica Schmidt showed off her bombshell body in some racy workout gear for her most recent Instagram snap on Thursday. The “world’s hottest athlete” was sure to have her fans drooling as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy shot, Alica looked smoking hot while rocking a burgundy sports bra. The garment included thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. It also featured a deep neckline that put her abundant cleavage in plain view.

She added a pair of skintight black leggings to the ensemble as well. The pants clung to her long, lean legs and hugged her curvy hips while accentuating her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the process. She accessorized her gym look with a small pair of earrings and a bracelet on her wrist. She rocked a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and some white sneakers as well.

Alica sat on a black yoga mat for the shot. She had her legs apart and both of her knees bent. Her back was arched and she shifted her weight to one side while balancing on a large weighted ball. She tilted her head to the side and wore a steamy expression on her face while holding a black water bottle in her hand.

In the background, some gym equipment could be seen. In the caption, Alica told her supporters that her first training video was up on her YouTube channel.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that she tied into a classic ponytail on top of her head while they spilled over one of her shoulders.

Alica’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 156,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 950 messages.

“I very excited to see this vlog. I waited until midnight Indonesia time to watch this video. I am motivated to exercise because of you. Thank you for the positive trends you have provided in my life,” one follower stated.

“Very inspiring,” another wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Amazing woman,” a fourth user declared.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking tight workout gear, skimpy dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alica recently stunned in a leopard-print bra and spandex shorts.