Doina Barbaneagra Opts To Go Braless In A Gray Tank Top & Thong Bikini Bottoms

On January 13, Moldovan model Doina Barbaneagra shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 883,000 Instagram followers. For her most recent share, the bombshell spent the day by the sea and rocked a braless look that drove her fans crazy.

The tantalizing update showed the stunner enjoying the warm weather at the FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai, as the geotag noted. In the first image, she struck a seductive pose by lounging on the sand while looking straight into the camera. She sat on one of her legs with her thighs parted. Notably, her other leg was stretched away from her body with her knee bent. The babe tugged at her top, pulling it down to showcase more skin.

The influencer altered her position for the following photo by posing sideways with her legs still tucked under her body. She raised her hands to her head as she gazed into the distance. The third pic showed Doina facing the photographer. The hottie held the ends of her shirt to make it look like a crop top and showcase a hint of her flat stomach.

A big building, umbrellas, palm trees, and beachgoers comprised the background of the shot.

Doina opted to go braless underneath a gray tank top. The shirt was sleeveless and featured low-cut sides, which showed off her toned arms and a glimpse of sideboob.

She teamed the shirt with a pair of hot pink bikini bottoms. The garment had thin straps, and it clung around her curvy hips. The waistline sat several inches below her belly button, showing plenty of skin around her midsection. The thong design flaunted her perky buns.

Doina accessorized the sultry look with a necklace, hoop earrings, a ring, and a belly chain. She wore her long hair down and opted for a straight hairstyle, letting its strands fall on her back.

In the caption, the Vienna-based model shared that she was happy, despite looking serious in the snaps.

The latest share has racked up more than 14,200 likes and upward of 130 comments in less than 24 hours since going live on the social media platform. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments. While some followers simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

One of her fans described Doina as the “most sexiest woman on earth” in the comments.

“The architecture of that hotel is amazing, combined with your beauty — this picture is flawless,” wrote another follower.

“Oh, wow! You are so beautiful and too sexy to handle!!” a third admirer added.