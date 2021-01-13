Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Brooklyn Decker Stuns In Soft Undies And Bra She Describes As ‘Boob Clouds’

Brooklyn revealed how her undergarments helped keep her comfortable after giving birth.

Brooklyn Decker sang the praises of her practical bra and panties while showing them off in her latest Instagram share.

The 33-year-old actress and model rocked some pretty flashy lingerie during her days modeling for the Victoria’s Secret brand, but her recent pic showed her wearing intimate apparel that was understated and functional. It was also so soft and comfortable that she described her brasserie as feeling like “boob clouds.”

Brooklyn’s top boasted a sporty bralette design. It was crafted out of ribbed fabric in heather gray. The piece had a low neckline, darting on the cups, and a supportive band beneath the bust. The straps were adjustable, and the addition of nursing clips transformed the piece into an ideal nursing bra.

Her underwear were made out of smooth material in a pale gray color. The waistband was high, reaching the smallest part of Brooklyn’s slim midsection. The leg openings featured a classic low brief cut.

The Grace and Frankie star rocked her undies outdoors, where she sat in a grassy area in front of a few small bushes. Her left left knee was bent out to the side so that her foot was positioned in front of her crotch. Her other leg appeared to be stretched out in front of her. However, it was almost completely out of the photo’s frame. She rested her left hand on her corresponding ankle, while she used her right hand to snap a selfie.

Brooklyn looked fresh-faced and radiant as she held the camera away from her body and flashed a beaming smile. Her blond hair was styled in soft waves, which were topped with a tan straw hat. Around her neck, she wore a string of pearls. While interacting with her fans in the comments section, she revealed that her necklace was given to her by one of the two children that she shares with her husband, tennis player Andy Roddick.

In her caption, Brooklyn praised Bodily, the label that created her undergarments. She wrote that the brand offers underwear for “postpartum recovery,” and her specialized bra was designed to be worn during “all three phases of breastfeeding.” Even though she’s not currently experiencing the tenderness, swelling, and painful mastitis that she struggled with after giving birth, she loves the feel of the pieces so much that she continues to wear them.

During an exchange with one of her followers, Brooklyn also revealed an additional plus side of rocking her postpartum panties.

“Abs for days,” read one response to her post.

“Truly no abs, the undies just cover everything,” Brooklyn replied.

The model has gotten candid about the effects of motherhood on her body before. After experiencing postpartum weight loss, she described her body as a “long, floppy noodle.”