When Justin Bieber Said That His Ex-Girlfriend Used To Yell at Him Before His Performance

In 2015 when Justin Beiber appeared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, he revealed some unusual information about one of his ex-girlfriends. He was promoting his song What Do You Mean? at the time and was anxious for the weekend's VMAs. He revealed on the show that he used to get yelled at by someone before he stepped on stage to sing.

As per EOnline, he said, "I've had an ex-girlfriend scream at me before going on stage and stuff." He further disclosed the source of inspiration for his next album, "I mean, most of the songs are just uplifting and fun. I wanted to use my platform in this point of my life to just reach as many people as I can in a positive way." At the same time, Beiber was being honest with Elvis Duran about his previous transgressions, saying that he had learnt from them and was trying to lead by example going forward. He spoke about his blunders from a period when his music didn't appear to be all that relevant. He said that surrounding oneself with good influences has been one of his biggest life improvements lately.

As reported by US Weekly, he told Duran at the time, "I just want to be around people who I feel are supporting me, uplifting me, and making sure I'm the best version of myself because there are so many people in this industry who just want to keep seeing me fall. It has to be on you. You have to make the conscious effort, because for me, so many times it was good people coming in my life and tugging at me, but I wasn't ready. They're like, 'Justin, come on.' But I wasn't ready to take that leap and be like, 'Okay, this is what I want to change, this is who I am, and this is not who I am.' It takes moments of clarity to be like, 'Oh, that's why I'm not like this. That's why I shouldn't do this.'"

Despite acknowledging that he wasn't the finest example, Bieber accepted responsibility for his acts and utilized them to further his own development. He understood that becoming the sort of person he wanted to be required 'conscious effort,' particularly given the pressures he was under at such a young age. Though it damaged some people's perceptions of him, Bieber didn't really believe he would do anything differently, except, "I would probably stay away from Miami,” he joked. But one thing he would do? Make sure his trust is earned with someone before putting his faith in them." He further added, "Trusting people is hard, especially for me. I’ve trusted people who I probably shouldn’t have trusted before and they’ve hurt my heart. I’m a pretty sensitive guy, so I’ll lay it all on the line, and they’ll kind of pull it. So now I’m figuring out there’s certain people I can’t do that with."