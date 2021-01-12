Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Busty Chest And Pert Booty In Tiny Turquoise Bikini

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko uploaded some jaw-dropping new photos of her enviable figure on Tuesday, January 12, dazzling her 1 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old was photographed in a contemporary space for the three-slide series. She switched between a number of sexy poses that displayed her figure from different perspectives.

In the first image, she stood facing the camera as she popped one hip out to define her killer curves. She had her arms down by her sides and wore a pout on her face while she directed her strong stare towards the camera. She posed from her left side in the second photo, displaying her pert booty as she smiled widely. The third snapshot showcased the back of her figure as she propped her derriere out and smiled once more.

Her long blond hair, which was styled in large glamorous curls, fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her almond-shaped nails long with a sophisticated French tip design.

The model highlighted her killer curves in a scanty turquoise-colored bikini from Oh Polly Swim, an online-based swimsuit brand. Her top featured short sleeves and an open butterfly design that tied in the front. The T-shirt inspired garment gave way to a massive view of cleavage, drawing the eye to her busty assets. She teamed the number with a matching high-rise thong that put her curvy hips, pert booty, and slender midsection on display.

She accessorized the beachside look with a few pieces of gold jewelry, including a Cartier bracelet, a ring, and small hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she shared a diamond emoji and tagged Oh Polly Swim’s Instagram handle.

The sizzling-hot post, which went live just 29 minutes ago, has already accumulated more than 11,000 likes, proving to be a huge hit with social media users. More than 150 fans also articulated their sweet thoughts on the model, her form, her beauty, and her bathing suit in the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful and pretty,” one individual commented,

“Amazing blonde, you look fantastic,” another admirer chimed in, following with a series of fire and eye symbols.

“Wow gorgeous, love your body shape, just wow,” a third fan gushed, inundating their compliment with red heart, rose, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are perfection Jilissa, have a wonderful week,” a fourth user added.

The stunner has updated her Instagram with plenty of breathtaking content this week. Just earlier today, she shared some photos of herself in another scanty bikini while hanging out at a beach on the island of Saint Barthélemy.