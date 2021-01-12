Brit Manuela Accentuates Her Assets In A Sheer Black Bra And Matching Thong

Brit Manuela has her 1.2 million Instagram followers talking after posting a sizzling new set of photos to her feed. The model took to her account on Monday, January 11 to share the sizzling double-pic update that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The brunette bombshell looked hotter than ever as she accentuated her ample assets in a set of black lingerie from Adore Me. The coordinated undergarments included a sexy bra with a deep v-neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had semi-sheer cups with a striped design that drew even more attention to the babe’s busty display. It also had thin spaghetti straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a thick lace band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage.

Brit also sported a pair of matching panties with the same striped pattern in the steamy duo of snaps. The revealing number boasted a daringly high-cut design that flaunted her toned thighs and curvy hips. It had a thick waistband as well that sat at an angle across her midsection, bringing attention to her tiny waist, taut stomach, and chiseled abs.

The fitness trainer rocked the racy look in Big Bear Lake, California, per the geotag included with the post. She was seen standing in the threshold of a sliding glass door and grasped its thick wooden frame in the first snap while gazing at the camera with a sultry stare.

In the second slide of the upload, Brit posed with her backside to the lens and spread a huge, teeth-baring grin across her face. The 180-turn revealed the daringly cheeky cut of her panties that offered her massive online audience a full-length look at her perky booty along the way.

She wore her dark locks down for the saucy photo op, styling them in loose waves that cascaded behind her back. A pair of dainty stud earrings just barely peek out from underneath her long tresses, while a stack of gold necklaces provided her ensemble with a hint of bling.

Many of Brit’s followers took some time to show their admiration for the sultry shots in the comments section, where hundreds flocked to compliment the social media star.

“This set is STUNNING,” one person wrote.

“Omgggg you are goals,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful as always,” a third follower remarked.

“The most perfect in the worldddd,” praised a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 27,000 likes after just two hours of going live.