Laura Sagra Puts Buns On Display In High-Waisted Denim Shorts And White Crop Top

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra has once again delighted her 1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, January 11, featured the celebrity in a teeny pair of shorts as she showed off her pert derriere.

Laura posed with her back to the camera while wearing a tight-fitting pair of denim shorts. The hemline curved out over her buns and showed off plenty of her smooth thighs as well. She the Daisy Dukes with a crop top that clung to her form and featured delicate shoestring straps in a halterneck style.

The Instagram sensation’s long blond locks were styled in messy waves and parted haphazardly to the side. Her hair cascaded over her back and shoulders, reaching down to the top of her slender waist.

While her back was toward the camera lens, Laura looked over one shoulder at something that was off-screen as she clasped her hands in front of her body. This gave her audience a profile of her pretty face and revealed the gold earrings and chunky-chained necklace that she wore.

Behind the model, a white wall and a couple of wood-stained doors indicated that she was inside when the photo was taken.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within two hours, the photo had already garnered an impressive 26,200 likes and more than 300 comments from her adoring fanbase.

“This is how pics should be,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous and hot!!!!” a fan declared.

“Gorgeous,” another user simply stated.

“Your body is amazing,” a fourth person remarked.

The vast majority of comments were in languages other than English, Repeatedly, the term “hermosa” cropped up. This Spanish word means “beautiful,” according to a Google translation. “Maravilhosa” or “marvelous” was another often used word.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many people decided to use emoji rather than words in an effort to show their appreciation for Laura’s post. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, with her booty as the focal point, many opted to use the peach one as well.

Laura often flaunts her flawless figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a popular post last week saw her sitting on the floor with her legs spread while wearing a black lycra and lace bodysuit. It came as no surprise that there was a flurry of activity from her supporters when it came to voicing their opinion on the image.