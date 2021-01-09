Alexa Dellanos Showcases Eye-Popping Cleavage In A Bright Pink Bikini

Alexa Dellanos rocked yet another racy look in her most recent Instagram share, uploaded on Saturday. The busty blonde showed off plenty of skin as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the stunning pic, Alexa opted to showcase her eye-popping cleavage in a bright pink bikini. The tiny top did little to hide her voluptuous chest, with thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that exposed her full figure and sideboob.

The matching bikini bottoms included a sparkly metal embellishment and were pulled high over her narrow hips. The garment also wrapped snugly around her petite waist and gave fans a small peek at her round booty and thighs. She accessorized the barely there look with layered chains and pendants around her neck.

Alexa sat near a swimming pool for the snap. She had her weight shifted to one side and kept her left arm hanging next to her. Her other arm was stretched out so that she could hold the phone and snap the selfie. She tilted her head and gave the camera a smoldering expression.

In the background, plenty of green foliage could be seen. In the caption, Alexa asked her followers to let her know where they’re located.

She parted her long blond hair in the center and styled her locks in loose strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over the top of her shoulders.

Alexa’s over 2.4 million followers went wild for the snap by clicking the like button more than 33,000 times in just one hour. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 570 remarks about the pic during that time.

“They that think they know everything, know nothing,” one follower wrote.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” praised a second fan.

“From switzerland with love,” a third user penned.

“You are gorgeous,” praised a fourth person.

Alexa doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her bountiful body online. She’s often seen rocking racy outfits that emphasize her killer legs, toned abs, pert posterior, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a skimpy white bathing suit at the beach. The garment included a plunging neckline that fell all the way to her navel. To date, that post has racked up more than 53,000 likes and over 350 comments.