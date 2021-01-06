Angeline Varona Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Sports Bra & Shorts

Angeline Varona flaunted her shapely assets and fit physique in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 2.7 million followers on Tuesday, January 5. The hot social media influencer wore sexy sportswear in the update.

Angeline rocked a sports bra and body-hugging shorts. The gray top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The activewear had a snug fit on her voluptuous bust that made her cleavage look more prominent, and the length of the garment allowed her to showcase her sculpted abs and taut tummy. The thin straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, and it helped highlight her lean arms.

The blue bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her tiny waist, almost obscuring her navel from view, while the skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips down to her upper thighs. She was also wearing a pair of fuzzy slipper socks.

Dressed in her sexy sportswear, Angeline took the steamy snapshots indoors. In the first photo, she stood in front of a full-body mirror and occupied mostly one side of the frame. She held her phone with her left hand and used its back camera. The hottie angled the mobile device in front of her shoulder and took the selfie. She gazed at the screen, smiling.

In the second snap, the babe moved a few steps backward and stood in the middle of the frame with her legs parted. This time, her iPhone blocked her face from view. That said, viewers were not bothered by that fact as they were mostly distracted by her killer body.

Angeline opted to go jewelry-free and left her brunette locks untied. The long strands were straight and fell over one shoulder, with the rest cascading down her back.

In the caption, Latina wrote a lengthy caption. She asked her followers about their new year aspirations, then sharing her goals for 2021. Angeline has mentioned “passing the Florida bar,” mindset, health, and “investments.”

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her avid online supporters, as many of them dived into the comments section to shower her with gushing messages and compliments. Several admirers also shared their 2021 goals. Fans hit the like button over 83,500 times and left more than 840 comments on the tantalizing post.

“May you have a great week ahead, my friend. Loads of love and best wishes,” a fan wrote.

“You can do it! Wishing you the best and luck on your endeavors,” commented another social media user.

“Omg! You look great! So beautiful!!!” gushed a third follower.