Valerie Bertinelli Breaks Down As She Talks About Eddie Van Halen’s Death: ‘It’s Been Rough’

The actress got tearful during a morning show appearance three months after her ex-husband's death.

Valerie Bertinelli broke down on camera as she opened about her life in the months following the death of her former husband, Eddie Van Halen.

The 60-year-old actress spoke to the Today show about her loss three months after the legendary rock guitarist lost his battle with cancer.

Bertinelli got teary-eyed as she addressed morning show team Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly with an update on how her life is going.

“I don’t know why I’m tearing up,” the Hot in Cleveland star said. “It’s been rough, very bittersweet.”

Bertinelli revealed that she and her 29-year-old son Wolfgang Van Halen are “doing okay” following the rock legend’s death.

“We spent the holidays together, I’ll see him later today,” she said. “We’ve been spending a lot of time together. It’s hard, I’ve gone to text [Eddie] a few dozen times. It’s like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t text him right now.'”

The actress also thanked Daly for the poignant interview segment he did with Wolfgang in November. The Today co-anchor commended Bertinelli and Van Halen for raising such an “incredible” son.

You can see Bertinelli speaking on Today in the clip below.

“It’s been rough.” -Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) on the death of her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/Vw5QTEmDJu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 4, 2021

In the comments section of the above post, fans told Bertinelli they were tearing up right along with her as she talked about her late ex-husband.

“Just made me cry like a baby! You were both wonderful parents!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Makes me tear up as well…” another person tweeted. “And Wolfe is a very talented musician. Beautiful family and… Families Are Forever.”

“Valerie is a class act and a wonderful Mom,” a third tweet read. “Divorced parents don’t usually remain that close and they were special in that respect and they made sure Wolfe was number 1 in their lives as it should be.”

Bertinelli was at the height of her fame as a young actress on the CBS sitcom One Day at a Time when she married the “Runnin’ With the Devil” rocker in 1981. The two were married more than 20 years before they split but remained close as they co-parented Wolfie, who was born in 1991. Both stars remarried and even attended each other’s second weddings.

After Van Halen’s death, Bertinelli took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo taken when Wolfie was a baby. In the caption, she revealed that her life changed former when she met her future husband 40 years ago backstage at a Van Halen concert. You can view the post here.

“I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments,” she captioned the pic. “I will see you in our next life, my love.”